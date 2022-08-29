House of the Dragon's second episode has arrived and as we said last week, with great TV comes great memes.
While episode two - 'The Rogue Prince' - didn't match the action of the first entry, it managed to set-up the court intrigue in some very, ahem, intriguing - and obvious - ways.
Reactions to this second episode are a little mixed. There are those who want more slaying, head-crushing and blood - which will surely come in spades for those who weren't satisfied with seeing a bunch of crabs eat a group of people alive.
There are also those though, who really enjoyed the slower pace, the characters mixing and the formulation of an explosive plot.
Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter
But of course, the most important thing about episode two is that it debuted with the familiar Game of Thrones theme atop a new animated intro. That's what it's all about.
\u201cHow watching the new Game of Thrones intro feels like #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD\u201d— \ud83c\udf19 (@\ud83c\udf19) 1661738449
\u201cThe #HouseOfTheDragon intro is the same as Game Of Thrones \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\u201d— House Of The Dragon Source (@House Of The Dragon Source) 1661734536
\u201cPOV: you\u2019re listening to GOT\u2019s intro theme song on House of the Dragon #HouseoftheDragon #HOTD\u201d— anas (@anas) 1661734886
Viewers were very happy with Rhaenyra Targaryen taking matters into her own hands late in the episode. As the heir to Visery's Targaryen's throne, she was sat on the sidelines for months after the last episode. Mainly, she was pouring pints for the small council.
When Daemon Targaryen, Visery's brother took the entire island of Dragonstone for himself, stole a cherished dragon egg and mocked the king, it was none other than Rhaenyra who showed up. The heir flew in - peak Daenerys style - and called Daemon's bluff by demanding that he kill her, there and then, if he truly wanted the throne. Daemon, who probably only prizes his niece above anything else walked off - flicking the dragon egg back to Rhaenyra.
\u201cfucking Rhaenyra Targaryen made a hell of an entrance, came for what she wanted, and left. what a queen. \n\n#HouseOfTheDragonHBO #HouseoftheDragon #hotd\u201d— yari (@yari) 1661737327
\u201c#HouseoftheDragon \nRhaenyra: why don't u just kill me and be done with all this?\nDaemon:\u201d— Anna Novaes (@Anna Novaes) 1661739122
\u201cdaemon after making up a story about a marriage, a fake pregnancy, stealing a dragon egg and almost causing a battle just to get his big brother's attention #houseofthedragon\u201d— j || hotd spoilers (@j || hotd spoilers) 1661737162
\u201cDaemon giving the Dragon egg back to Rhaenyra \ud83d\ude02 #HouseoftheDragon\u201d— House Of The Dragon Source (@House Of The Dragon Source) 1661751141
\u201c> called his dead nephew \u201cthe heir for a day\u201d\n> stole a dragon egg\n> left a note to invite his brother to his wedding\n> faked a pregnancy \n> almost started a battle \n\ndaemon targaryen is that bitch and i love him for it. \ud83d\udc85 \n\n#HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragonHBO\u201d— Beep (@Beep) 1661740926
Last week's tragedy turned into this week's opportunity. The episode-long 'subterfuge' by Corlys Velaryon to get Viserys to marry his extremely young daughter to 'join houses' turned into a disaster when Viserys announced his decision to marry an extremely young woman - but not Laena Velayon (actual child), but (a bit older, but just about a child) Alicent Hightower, daughter of Otto Hightower. It caused division within the council, and within the family. Of course, Alicent is Rhaenyra's best mate - and now her stepmother.
\u201cViserys trying to decide who his next wife should be #HouseoftheDragon\u201d— Megan Winkelmann (@Megan Winkelmann) 1661740567
\u201cSo everyone just pimping out their daughters?!??!? #HouseoftheDragon\u201d— WHORE (@WHORE) 1661752238
\u201cAlicent Hightower acting shocked when King Viserys pledges to marry her. \n\n#HouseOfTheDragonHBO\u00a0 #HouseoftheDragon\u00a0 #hotd\u201d— yari (@yari) 1661738155
\u201cThe way Rhaenyra looked at Alicent after she said \u201cwhat if your father remarried\u201d \ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02\ud83d\ude02 #HouseoftheDragon\u201d— Pashmina Papi \ud83e\udda6 (@Pashmina Papi \ud83e\udda6) 1661737551
\u201cLiterally no one \nMeanwhile Viserys Targaryen #HouseoftheDragon #HouseOfTheDragonEps2\u201d— Tanishka kaliya (@Tanishka kaliya) 1661747340
Oh, and Daemon is back to scheming, and he's getting close to Corlys - but it wasn't their end of episode meeting that caught attention, but how Daemon clapped back when Corlys started bitching about the king - Daemon's brother.
\u201cdaemon when someone else talks shit about viserys vs when he does it #houseofthedragon\u201d— ani \ud83e\udee7 (@ani \ud83e\udee7) 1661739611
\u201cLoved the small detail when Daemon warns Corlys of speaking against the King. Speaks about his love for his brother and family.\n"I will speak of my brother as I wish. You will not."\n#HouseoftheDragon #HOTD\u201d— Archmaester Gyldayn (@Archmaester Gyldayn) 1661751201
\u201c#HOTD #HouseoftheDragon \n\nLmao Corlys really talking to Daemon like\u201d— \u2728Moonie \u2728\u2077 \u27ed\u27ec (@\u2728Moonie \u2728\u2077 \u27ed\u27ec) 1661740537
Next week - Daemon and Corlys take the Stepstones into their own hands, Rhaenyra comes to terms with her father's stupidity, and will Otto/Alicent start making a serious power play?
\u201cEvery week on #HouseoftheDragon \n#HouseOfTheDragonHBO\u201d— Salvo Caccamo (@Salvo Caccamo) 1661738455
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.