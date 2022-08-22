The Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon has finally arrived and with all great television often comes great memes.

The show starring Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine and Rhys Ifans is a prequel to the hit HBO series based on the acclaimed fantasy novels by George R.R. Martin.

Based on portions of the book Fire & Blood, it's actually set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and looks at the fall of the House of Targaryen and the war of succession.

Given that the final season of Game of Thrones proved to be divisive at best, a new take on the mythos of Westeros has whet the appetite of fans eager to delve back into that world and perhaps put that finale to the back of their minds.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Reactions to the first episode, which aired in the United States on Sunday, have so far been very positive and judging by the meme reaction people are already relishing being back in the land of Game of Thrones.





































You can expect to see this still from The Office a lot in the next few weeks.





Oh...and the violence hasn't been toned down at all.









However, there were some problems with the HBO Max app which prevented viewers from watching the episode.



















Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.