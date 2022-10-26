A man, who received newfound TikTok fame for pretending to be dead, has landed a role on the CBS series CSI: Vegas.

Josh Nalley (@living_dead_josh on TikTok) spent almost a year posing as a dead body in a string of clips uploaded to the platform.

The 42-year-old would lie down in various spots around the US in hopes of securing the role of an extra on a TV series or a film "as an unalive body".

In an interview with USA Today, Nalley couldn't believe his viral TikToks were being picked up by producers.

"I got an email from CBS that said they'd seen me on TikTok and wanted to offer me the part," he explained.

"At first I didn't believe it, but they flew me out to California. It turned out that Mario Van Peebles was the director for that episode so besides getting cast in the show, I also got to meet him, which was great."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On the TikToker's 321st day of posting, Nalley could be seen slumped against the Hollywood Walk of Fame, as he proudly announced: "I have been cast as an un-alive body in CSI: Vegas Season 2!"





@living_dead_josh Tune in to the Season 2 premiere September 29th @csicbs #csivegas #cbs #dreamcometrue #goals #fyp #foryoupage





He followed up by thanking his new fans for making the casting possible.

"It's all because of y'all why I got cast," he said, "For the past year, y'all have been commenting, liking, sharing and following me.





@living_dead_josh Tune in September 29th for the season 2 premiere of CSI:VEGAS #foryoupage #fyp #csivegas #thankyou





"And without y'all, I couldn't have done it. I just want to thank all of y'all and I want to thank my friends and family who have helped me with filming over the past year," he continued, before shouting out CSI for the "truly amazing experience".

Season 2 of CSI: Vegas has finally hit screens, with Nalley encouraging everyone to tune in to his TV debut.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

