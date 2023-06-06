Love Island fans call for a certain phrase to stop already

It's officially Love Island season, which means the next eight weeks' worth of TV will have the nation in a chokehold and send social media spiralling.

Monday's episode (5 June) saw the return of Maya Jama as host, welcoming 10 new singletons to the Spanish villa.

Despite the buzz around the award-winning reality show, there's already one phrase viewers are over. As always, contestants were asked about their types on paper, which inevitably revived the "tall, dark and handsome" cliché.

It didn't take long for Love Island fans to turn to Twitter to vent their frustration, with one saying: "Here we are again with this tall, dark & handsome".

Another joked: "Ever contestant when asked their type: 'Tall, Dark & Handsome'".

"Let’s officially retire 'tall dark handsome' as the type," a third viewer begged, while another simply said the "slogan needs to die".

One person humoured: "Everyone cross 'tall dark and handsome' off ur bingo cards".

In other news, the hit show is introducing self-descriptions to offer blind and partially sighted audiences the opportunity to get to know this year's contestants.

The self-descriptions are available on the official Love Island YouTube page. Additionally, ITV has been working with Lifted Entertainment (a part of ITV Studios) to ensure all forthcoming episodes are subtitled.

ITV’s Director of Accessibility David Padmore said: "We’re always looking for ways to make our shows more accessible to our audiences. We hope that having these Islander self-descriptions and Villa tours available alongside the show will really help bring this summer’s Love Island to life for our audience."



Love Island airs Sunday to Friday at 9pm on ITV2.



