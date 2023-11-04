Matthew Perry fans 'broken' by The Graham Norton Show's 'lovely tribute'

It's been nearly a week since the news broke that much beloved Friends star Matthew Perry had passed away aged just 54 and The Graham Norton Show, which featured one of the actor's best moments, paid tribute to him.

In the wake of Perry's death, who was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on October 28th, many looked back at some of his funniest moments both in and out of character.

One that particularly resonated with fans was an encounter with comedian and actor Miriam Margolyes on The Graham Norton Show in 2016, which the Friends star jokingly called 'one of the worst moments of my life' when Margolyes told a particularly explicit anecdote.

Margolyes has since expressed 'regret' over the moment in her memoir and added in a post on X/Twitter: "RIP Matthew Perry. You will be missed by so many. A great man.”

Now the Graham Norton Show itself has acknowledged Perry's passing and his iconic appearance on the show seven years ago with a tribute at the end of the latest episode.

The show played an amusing clip of Perry admitting that he once mistakenly had a long conversation with a man he believed to be The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan only to discover it wasn't him at all but just a Maître d at a local restaurant.

As the clip played out a graphic showed up on the screen reading 'Matthew Perry 1969-2023.'

Fans watching the show couldn't help but be overwhelmed by the moment and thoughtful tribute.

One viewer wrote: "I'm so glad Graham Norton had that little tribute to Matthew Perry - that was very sweet."

Another said: "Lovely little tribute clip of Matthew Perry at the end of tonight’s Graham Norton show. I welled up. This one is hitting hard."

A third added: "Seeing the tribute to matthew perry on the graham norton show tonight broke me."

A fourth said: " saw the clip in honour of Matthew Perry at the end of Graham Norton this evening and it's made me very teary. It might sound a bit dramatic still, but I just can't believe he's gone."

Perry's funeral reportedly took place in LA on Friday and was attended by all of his Friends co-stars.

