Following the sad news of Matthew Perry's death, Miriam Margolyes has paid tribute to the star with a clip of when they appeared on The Graham Norton Show together in 2016.

The Friends star wasn't expecting what came out of the comedian's mouth as she discussed meeting Laurence Olivier.

"I remember so distinctly, that I started to cream in my knickers", she began, leaving Perry open-mouthed.

"I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more uncomfortable in my life", he responded. "I think that’s the worst moment of my life."

