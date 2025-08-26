Every outfit inside Meghan Markle’s $230,000 wardrobe for Netflix show

Season 2 of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, has just landed, and it's the ultimate comfort cooking show that sees the former-royal joined by a whole host of famous friends at home.

Season one dropped in March, weeks after its original planned release date, which was pushed back due to the California wildfires, and now the first episode of season two is with us, just months later, on 26 August.

Fans have been delighted to finally go behind-the-scenes in Meghan's kitchen, which sees her rustle up dishes which include sandwiches, hummus, cakes, and biscuits.

What's more, we're already adding her $20,000 of cookware to our upcoming Christmas lists, and our wardrobes might just be due an overhaul too, because the 43-year-old wears over $230,000 worth of clothing and jewellery across the two seasons. That's one pricey way to bake a Victoria sponge.

Here's everything we spotted her wearing in the show, With Love, Meghan...

What Meghan wore in season one episode one:

Hermes/Netflix

Shirt, Sezane, £85 ($109)

Oz Mules, Hermes, £1,020 ($1,308)

Shirt, Zimmerman, £1,000 ($1,282)

Shorts, Zimmerman, £400 ($513)

Necklace, Logan Hollowell, £3,218 ($4,128) - worn throughout series

Watch, Cartier, £21,400 ($27,455) - worn throughout series

Bracelet, Ariel Gordon, £4,300 ($5,516) - worn throughout series

Love bracelet, Cartier, £4,550 ($5,836) - worn throughout series

Jeans, Mother, £265 ($340)

Boots, Le Chameau, £169 ($216)

Trousers, Anine Bing, £195 ($250

Episode one total: £36,602 ($46,972)

What Meghan wore in season one episode two:

Emilia Wickstead/Netflix

Sweater, Doen Emmalyn, £300 ($385)

Silk skirt, Reformation, £198 ($254)

Dress, Emilia Wickstead, £853 ($1,094)

14ct gold large baguette diamond leaf studs, Luna Skye, £2,098 ($2,692)

Trousers, Zara, £49.99 ($64)

Top, Loro Piana, £990 ($1,270)

Jumper, Jenni Kayne, £310 ($398)

Apron, We The Wild, £25 ($32)

Shirt, Denim Forum, £77 ($99)

Shirt, J Crew, £54 ($69)

Episode two total: £4,900 ($6,287)

What Meghan wore in season one episode three:

Doen Hava/Netflix

Jeans, Anine Bing, £180 ($230)

T-shirt, James Perse, £105 ($135)

Shirt, Doen Hava, £250 ($320)

Necklace, Cartier, £15,500 ($19,873)

Episode three total: £16,035 ($20,558)

What Meghan wore in season one episode four:

J Crew/Netflix

Apron, Solino Home, £50 ($64)

Sweater-tank-top, J Crew, £89 ($4,883)

Emerald-cut Cuban choker, Logan Hollowell, £3,806

Sandals, Saint Laurent, £595 ($763)

Walking boots, Merrell, £135 ($173)

Dress, Zara, £101($129)

Libra diamond ring, Logan Hollowell, £1,866 ($2,394)

Episode four total: £6,642 ($8,522)

What Meghan wore in season one episode five:

Max Mara/Netflix

Shirt, J Crew, £78 ($100)

Necklace, Brilliant Earth, £970 ($1,244)

Coat, Max Mara, £730 ($936)

Jeans, La Ligne, £131 ($168)

Cashmere sweater, J Crew, £156 ($200)

Pencil skirt, Posse, £235 ($301)

Double-knot earrings, Anine Bing, £165 ($211)

Shirt, Anine Bing, £109 ($139)

Episode four total: £2,574 ($3,298)

What Meghan wore in season one episode six

Sezanne/Netflix

Midi dress, Posse, £320 ($410)

Dress, Sezane, £155 ($198)

Shorts, Zimmerman, £489 ($627)

Shirt, Brunello Cucinelli, £1,000 ($1,283)

Necklace, Cartier, £12,000 ($15,396)

Episode four total: £13,964 ($17,916)

What Meghan wore in season one episode seven

Logan Hollowell/Netflix

Sweatshirt, Northwestern University, £75 ($96)

Skirt, Posse, £235 ($301)

Fortuna Tennis Necklace, Logan Hollowell, £44,696 ($57,346)

Episode seven total: £45,006 ($57, 658)

What Meghan wore in season one episode eight

Carolina Herrera/Netflix

Linen dress, Ralph Lauren, £1,800 ($2,309)

Diamond hoops, Anine Bing, £2,359 ($3,026)

Belt, Ralph Lauren, £269 ($345)

Dress, Carolina Herrera, £1,958 ($2,510)

Dress, Ulla Johnson, £960 ($1,231)

Shirt, Anine Bing, £220 ($282)

Skirt, Posse, £134 ($171)

Earrings, Kimai, £696 ($892)

Episode eight total: £8,396 ($10,772)

What Meghan wore in season two episode one

Netflix

Striped shirt dress, Carolina Herrera £1,478 ($1,999)

Emerald-cut diamond earrings, Lorraine Schwarz, custom (Price unknown)

What Meghan wore in season two episode two

Netflix

Sweater, Khaite, £1,450 ($1,951)

Shirt, Co, £630 ($849)

Pants, Anine Bing, £298 ($400)

Sun Studs, Natalie Marie Jewellery, £1,768 ($2,380)

What Meghan wore in season two episode three

Netflix

Trench coat, Co, £1,100 ($1,482)

Finny cardigan, Heidi Merrick, £194 ($261)

Call On Your Angels necklace, Logan Hollowell, £4,361 ($5,875)

The Stir jeans, AYR, £182 ($245)

What Meghan wore in season two episode four

Netflix

Sun dress, Carolina Herrera, £1,849 ($2,490)

Hoop earrings, Kimai Jewellery, £695 ($936)

Button-down dress, Dôen, £270 ($364)

What Meghan wore in season two episode five

Juste un Clou necklace, Cartier, £15,500 ($20,878)

What Meghan wore in season two episode seven

Maxi dress, Gabriella Hearst, £1,040 ($1,401)

What Meghan wore in season two episode eight

Netflix/Veronica Beard

Beadnell waxed jacket, Barbour, £249 ($336)

Stripe midi dress, Veronica Beard, £349 ($470)

Tattoo diamond pendant, Jessica McCormack, £6,000 ($8,088)

Grand total: £171,532 ($231,212)

With Love, Meghan is now streaming on Netflix

