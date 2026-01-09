Donald Trump called a ‘child’ after latest Nobel Peace Prize comments

President Donald Trump has been mocked as a “child” after doubling down on his bid for a Nobel Peace Prize, insisting he deserves one, or even one for each conflict he claims to have ended.

In a recent interview, Trump said he had “ended eight and a quarter wars” and suggested Norway’s committee was foolish for not awarding him the prize, which instead went to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado last year.

Critics say Trump’s comments, including the repetitive boasts about ending global wars, come across as petulant and self-serving, likening his reaction to a child demanding a trophy.

Commentator Harry Sisson wrote: "This is so beyond humiliating for the United States. Trump won’t support Machado in Venezuela unless she gives him the Nobel Peace prize she won. HE IS A CHILD."



Many note that fact-checks dispute his war-ending claims and point out peace prizes honour sustainable peace efforts, not self-promotion.

