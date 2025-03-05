Meghan Markle shares ‘new’ surname in Netflix cooking show - and people are confused

Meghan Markle's new cooking show With Love, Meghan is officially out on Netflix, and while we're already lusting over the $20,000 of cookware filling up her Montecito kitchen, there's one thing that has left viewers baffled: Her surname.

It's news to absolutely no one that the former Suits actor married Prince Harry in 2018, and in turn, got given her own royal title, The Duchess of Sussex.

However, both of their children, Lilibet and Archie were given the surname 'Mountbatten-Windsor', only adding to the confusion around who's-who and what's-what in the royal household.

Since the duo exited the royal family and packed up and left to start their new life in the US in 2020, there's been mixed messaging around whether they still carry royal titles at all, or what names they go by now, particularly as they live such low-key lives and rarely do interviews.

However, Meghan appears to have cleared things up in a new episode of With Love, Meghan.

Cooking alongside her friend and actor, Mindy Kaling, Meghan responds to being referred to as 'Markle'.

"It's so funny too that you keep saying Meghan Markle, you know I'm Sussex now", she responds.

"I share my name with my children, and that feels...I didn't know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, 'this is our family name.'"

So, does that mean Archie and Lilibet have also changed their surnames?

Well, yes actually, and it has nothing to do with the fact Harry and Meghan fled the UK to seek a different way of life alongside their young family.

It was Queen Elizabeth II in 1960 who introduced a rule that her descendants would have a surname that nods to the House of Windsor and the name of her husband, Prince Philip, who replaced his ‘Prince of Greece and Denmark’ title with ‘Mountbatten’.

You'd then have your name changed if you became a prince or princess, which Meghan's children did when King Charles took to the throne in 2022, now making the family Archie and Lilibet Sussex, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle shares ‘new’ surname in Netflix cooking show - and people are confused Netflix

However, some viewers simply can't keep up with all of the royal changes.

"Isn't the royal family's last name Windsor?", a commenter questioned.

"Isn’t she the duchess OF Sussex… but that’s not actually her last name it’s her title?", another added.

But some people are just here to set the record straight, with one person chiming in: "People just love to hate Meghan. William and Kate and their kids went by the Cambridges, and growing up William and Harry went by Wales. This is normal."

Question, answered.

