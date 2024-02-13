Viewers left in floods of tears after watching Netflix's 'One Day'

Netflix's latest TV series One Day has left viewers so emotional that they are taking to social media to warn people of the heartache that awaits them if they watch the show.

*Major spoilers ahead for those who haven't watched the show yet*

The limited 14-episode series follows the characters Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) and Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and their love story that spans decades as they reunite on the same day every year.

It is based on the 2009 novel by David Nicholls and was previously adapted into the 2011 feature film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.

As the story progresses, we see Dexter and Emma as their long-standing friendship that first began at their graduation ball turn into romance where we finally see the pair realise they're soulmates.

But just when the couple had found their happiness after the hardships and challenges over the years, a shock twist occurred when Emma died suddenly.

Those unfamiliar with the story were stunned when Emma was tragically hit by a car while she was riding her bicycle.

Upon this devastating turn of events, viewers have been taking to social media to share their despair at Dexter and Emma not getting their happy ending.

"Literally cried so hard I gave myself a migraine," TikToker @jahelis who couldn't hold back the tears. "I just held out like a 1 per cent chance to hope they were going to switch it [the plot]," she added, as someone who has watched the movie version.

Another TikToker @tahlie.mcinnes1 warned: "DO NOT watch One Day on Netflix unless you want to ugly cry and contemplate everything about love."

In the caption, she added: "Its one of the best and saddest shows I have ever watched."

"NO THIS FINALE SHATTERED MEEEE," @gillianerin wrote as she shared how she had been crying for the "entire final episode".

"I don't think I'll be able to recover from this."

Meanwhile, people on X (formerly Twitter) were also sharing their heartbreak after watching the entire series since it was released on February 8.

















One Day is now available to stream on Netflix.

