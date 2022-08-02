Richard Madeley has left viewers gritting their teeth after conducting an awkward interview with Lioness Chloe Kelly.
Madeley and Kate Garraway interviewed the footballer on Tuesday morning after England's historic win against Germany at the weekend in the Euro 2022 final. Kelly scored the winning goal during extra time, securing victory and appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss it.
But after a normal conversation, Madeley left people cringing when he thanked her for her time and called her "Coco".
"Chloe, or 'Coco' as I call my daughter Chloe, Coco, thank you very much indeed for coming in," he said, as she smiled politely.
People found it pretty uncomfortable:
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
\u201cChloe Kelly's face after Richard Madeley says "Chloe - or 'Coco' as I call my daughter Chloe - Coco, thank you very much indeed for coming in."\u201d— Daniel Sugarman (@Daniel Sugarman) 1659428478
\u201cWhy does he always have to be so weird \ud83e\udd26\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\u201d— Project Football (@Project Football) 1659429553
\u201cRichard Madeley wrapping up his interview with Chloe Kelly by calling her 'Coco' "because that's what I call MY daughter Chloe" is exactly the sort of high level awkward cringe I can't cope with today\u201d— Emmerrr (@Emmerrr) 1659426061
\u201cCould Richard Madeley be any more Alan Partridge if he tried?! \ud83d\ude48 #gmb\u201d— NICK (@NICK) 1659426260
\u201cRichard Madeley you don\u2019t interview someone then end with calling them your daughters nickname \ud83e\udd37\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\ud83e\udd26\u200d\u2640\ufe0f.. show Chloe kelly some respect , she\u2019s more than earned it \u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Sam .. why you following me, what do you want ;-) (@Sam .. why you following me, what do you want ;-)) 1659427166
\u201c\u201cRichard Madeley\u201d calling Chloe Kelly Coco because that\u2019s what he calls his daughter for short, how about Madeley Coco the Clown. #GMB\u201d— anthony (@anthony) 1659429648
\u201cChloe Kelly has every right to call Richard Madeley by another moniker for his first name then. \n\nDick.\u201d— Sue Nelson (@Sue Nelson) 1659430661
Elsewhere in the interview, Kelly discussed her iconic goal celebration, where she removed her top and ran around the pitch, and which saw her get a yellow card.
She said: "I'm taking my shirt off, I'm going crazy because a male footballer they'd be doing exactly the same so as a woman why can't we." She also added that it was the "best yellow card of her life."
Iconic.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.