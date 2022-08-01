6 of the best fan reactions to England Women's Euros win

When England plays football, the fans respond.

And there was no better occasion for the country to get behind the Lionesses than in the women's Euros final against Germany, when people came together to cheer and show their support. Loudly.

Young fan, Tess, stole the nation's hearts with her rendition of 'Sweet Caroline' live on TV during one of the earlier matches, and has since been given the VIP treatment at the final.

Elsewhere, pub gardens were packed out with football fanatics soaking up the atmosphere.

