Much has been made of The Simpsons’ drop off in quality over the years, but there’s a moment in the most recent episode which people think would have been a perfect way to end the series.

The makers of the show turned The Simpsons on its head for 731st episode 'Lisa the Boy Scout' and took things in a meta direction.

Just as viewers were settling into what felt like a standard episode, two characters from a hacker group in the style of Anonymous derailed the episode and demand that Disney pays millions of dollars in Bitcoin.

As they didn’t hand the cryptocurrency over, they began showing unaired, abandoned plot lines from the show’s long history.

What followed was a series of scandalous revelations which never made it to air, some of which were clearly inspired by Simpsons fan theories perpetuated online.

In one case, it’s revealed that Martin Price is actually a 36-year-old undercover police officer, while it’s also shown that Lenny only ever existed in the mind of Carl.

The makers of the show also have a little fun referencing the idea of the show predicting the future. The episode sees Bart travel back in time to the very first episode of the show from 1989 and disclose information about the future.

The biggest moment, though, saw Homer wake up from a coma surrounded by his family.

The animation changes to match the season two episode ‘Bart the Daredevil’, and it’s revealed that Homer has been in a coma the whole time after attempting to jump Springfield Gorge – seemingly a nod to a popular fan theory that Homer imagines a great deal of the show’s later episodes after slipping into a coma.

As one fan wrote, it could have been the perfect way to wrap up the entire series.



“OMG this [week’s] episode of the Simpsons is wild. they managed to match the animation of older episodes. just crazy. Also this is how the Simpsons should have ended,” one wrote.

“OH MY GOD WASN'T THERE A THEORY THAT HOMER WAS IN A COMA DURING MOST OF THE SIMPSONS IS THIS REFERENCING THAT,” another said.

It’s the most recent example of The Simpsons making headlines after people returned to Elon Musk’s cameo.



The Tesla CEO’s appearance in the show passed a lot of people by when it first aired, but people are returning to the episode with renewed interest after it resurfaced online.

