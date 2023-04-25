The best Succession season 4 memes

Just three episodes into Succession’s final season and we were dealt the biggest sucker-punch imaginable. So the question instantly became, where do we go from here?

Episode four began the answer to that question as the family gathered in Logan’s (or make that Connor’s…) apartment to thrash out their plans for Waystar Royco.

Then, episode five shook up the ground entirely, leaving us wondering if the conglomerate has a future at all.

From Roman’s Emmy-worthy monologue to Mattson’s kill list, we’ve rounded up all the best memes and reactions to the latest twist in the final chapter of TV’s favourite family saga, and from the season so far.

Warning: Major Succession spoliers ahead

Episode Five

Episode Four

Episode Three





























Episode Two

Episode One







And here's how we all feel

