The best Succession season 4 memes

Just three episodes into Succession’s final season and we were dealt the biggest sucker-punch imaginable. So the question instantly became, where do we go from here?
Episode four began the answer to that question as the family gathered in Logan’s (or make that Connor’s…) apartment to thrash out their plans for Waystar Royco.
Then, episode five shook up the ground entirely, leaving us wondering if the conglomerate has a future at all.
From Roman’s Emmy-worthy monologue to Mattson’s kill list, we’ve rounded up all the best memes and reactions to the latest twist in the final chapter of TV’s favourite family saga, and from the season so far.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Warning: Major Succession spoliers ahead
Episode Five
\u201cmy swedish isn\u2019t great but i\u2019m pretty sure matsson and the gojo employee just called greg \u201ctwo meters of nepotism\u201d \u201cthe habsburg giant\u201d oh my GOD \ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d\ud83d\ude2d #succession\u201d— elise \ud83c\udf3f (@elise \ud83c\udf3f) 1682300791
\u201cshe\u2019s everything, they\u2019re just ken #Succession #SuccessionHBO\u201d— Brooke Steinberg (@Brooke Steinberg) 1682301956
\u201cMe knowing I would let Mattson send me his blood bricks https://t.co/YOHcOg7fHN\u201d— Lydia Kiesling (@Lydia Kiesling) 1682316597
\u201cLogan hearing Marcia wants to put him in a kilt #SuccessionHBO #Succession\u201d— Kenny (@Kenny) 1682299908
\u201cI'm obsessed with this scene. This dialogue is so insane. I love it\nhttps://t.co/SpjJ0C22Fs\n#Succession\u201d— Daniela | Maya Bishop PR Manager (@Daniela | Maya Bishop PR Manager) 1682305030
\u201cKieran Culkin said \u201clet me deliver an Emmy-worthy monologue while Alexander Skarsg\u00e5rd pees in front of me\u201d\n#Succession\u201d— Spencer Althouse (@Spencer Althouse) 1682302666
\u201cPour one out for the day one homies, Karl and Frank #SuccessionHBO #Succession\u201d— Ross Keith (@Ross Keith) 1682305796
\u201cSHIV FUCKING HER BROTHERS, TEAMING UP WITH MATSSON AND GETTING TOM BACK UNDER HER WING IN ONE EPISODE #succession\u201d— Cris \u2728| yj & succession era (@Cris \u2728| yj & succession era) 1682301653
\u201cKarolina and Gerri avoiding the kill list \n#SuccessionHBO\n#Succession\u201d— Brit Mockler (@Brit Mockler) 1682303665
Episode Four
\u201ctonight's episode summed up\n\n#Succession\u201d— Ellys's Mauve Haze (@Ellys's Mauve Haze) 1681697479
\u201cgreg to marcia when kerry showed up #Succession #SuccessionHBO\u201d— kathleen (@kathleen) 1681696545
\u201cMarcia \u201clook how far you\u2019ve come\u201d \u2026. #Succession Willa\u2019s response \u201cyeah\u2026 look how far WE\u2019VE come\u201d\u201d— nat flores (@nat flores) 1681694781
\u201cNow I get why Shiv rejects that glass of champagne at the entrance of Connor\u2019s wedding. #Succession #SuccessionHBO\u201d— v (@v) 1681695282
\u201cMe trying to jump through the tv to catch Shiv when she fell over #succession\u201d— daisy (@daisy) 1681697624
\u201clearned on the succession podcast the writers are so twisted they underline-crossed out 10 or so pieces of paper to get kendall's purgatory right\u201d— Jill Krajewski (@Jill Krajewski) 1681742516
\u201cKendall: \u201cI like you Tom, good luck.\u201d #Succession\u201d— JuanMartin Abreu-Melon (@JuanMartin Abreu-Melon) 1681694788
\u201cKendall Roy at the start and the end of Episode 4, he's UP LET'S FUCKING GOOOOOO #Succession\u201d— beth (@beth) 1681697767
Episode Three
\u201cMe the first 15 minutes of Connor\u2019s Wedding vs. Me after Connor\u2019s Wedding #Succession\u201d— Rob Steele (@Rob Steele) 1681135119
\u201ci thought we were gonna watch a silly little episode about connor\u2019s wedding why is this already emotionally traumatizing #Succession\u201d— t \ud83d\udc95 (succession spoilers) (@t \ud83d\udc95 (succession spoilers)) 1681090041
\u201cOh cool, it's Connor's wedding episode! An hour of awkwardness and cringe but basically light-hearted comedy\u201d— somegreybloke (@somegreybloke) 1681125984
\u201cwalking around work like nobody knows logan roy is dead and kendall couldn\u2019t forgive him\u201d— ethel KENiac (@ethel KENiac) 1681149863
Episode Two
\u201cMe at work tomorrow, surviving on only 3 hours of sleep. #SuccessionHBO #Succession\u201d— loose juice (@loose juice) 1680490243
\u201cgreg conducting the focus group for kerry\u2019s audition tape #Succession\u201d— kathleen (@kathleen) 1680486560
\u201cMe when Shiv Roy said to Tom. "You want to be my dad's little bitch boy? Why don't you deliver him a message, bitch boy? Tell him to fuck off and stay out of my life" #Succession #SuccessionHBO\u201d— Christian Cortave (@Christian Cortave) 1680487729
\u201c\u201cCome on, Dad. What are you sorry for?\u201d\n\ngoing down as one of my favorite succession scenes of all time\u201d— rachel | succession s4 spoilers (@rachel | succession s4 spoilers) 1680487829
\u201cme watching roman fold after the BARE MINIMUM affection from logan even though i knew it was inevitable #succession \u201d— shauna (@shauna) 1680488112
\u201cshiv and kendall teaming up to make the worst business decisions you\u2019ve ever seen #succession\u201d— Cris \u2728| yj & succession era (@Cris \u2728| yj & succession era) 1680487149
\u201cI always thought Connor Roy was just very interested in politics from a very young age but the fact he delivered some of the most devastating lines of this damn show is just so\u2026 \n#Succession #SuccessionHBO \nhttps://t.co/V9K7CyjAFs\u201d— MRD (@MRD) 1680488130
\u201cI need to know everything about Willa's soul-searching journey from the aquarium supply store to the dry cleaners and then all the way back to Con. #Succession\u201d— Sage Young (@Sage Young) 1680487638
\u201croman saying \u2018everyone hit me i was fucking annoying\u2019 and con saying he doesn\u2019t need love because he\u2019s never had it in the same episode. THE WRITERS WANT ME DEAD #succession \u201d— shauna (@shauna) 1680488862
\u201cwatching succession is proof that you literally don't need to know what's going on to have a great time. is this how dogs feel\u201d— meredith (@meredith) 1680531274
\u201cHugo and Gerri watching that Kerry audition tape \n#Succession #SuccessionHBO\n\u201d— MRD (@MRD) 1680489368
Episode One
\u201cimagine you\u2019re watching the Succession premiere and you realize you have this bag in your closet\u201d— Dylan Hafer (@Dylan Hafer) 1679888070
\u201cat the #succession premiere jesse armstrong said they interviewed a new york wealthy woman and said something like "what is the most offensive bag a woman could bring to something like this. would be the tackiest thing that someone who was trying to fit in would bring?"\u201d— Bolu Babalola \ud83c\udf6f&\ud83c\udf36 (@Bolu Babalola \ud83c\udf6f&\ud83c\udf36) 1679928263
\u201cThe Disgusting Brothers. Coming to HBO Summer 2024. #Succession\u201d— chris (@chris) 1679882424
\u201cThe Roast of Logan Roy\n\nOne of the funniest scenes in TV history\n#Succession #HBO #Succession4\u201d— Atom (@Atom) 1679886926
\u201cThe Roast of Logan Roy\n\nOne of the funniest scenes in TV history\n#Succession #HBO #Succession4\u201d— Atom (@Atom) 1679886926
\u201cWe all know that Greg beat Logan with this. \ud83d\ude2d\n\n#Succession #SuccessionHBO\u201d— Kevin Tarazi. | Succession era (@Kevin Tarazi. | Succession era) 1679884380
\u201cnot logan depressed cause his children aren\u2019t around for him to manipulate #succession\u201d— succession lockdown (@succession lockdown) 1679883820
\u201cnaomi pierce in the s4 premiere\u201d— the final scorpio \ud83d\udc8c (succession spoilers) (@the final scorpio \ud83d\udc8c (succession spoilers)) 1679880921
\u201cLogan is so real for this.\n\n#Succession #SuccessionHBO\u201d— Kevin Tarazi. | Succession era (@Kevin Tarazi. | Succession era) 1679883199
\u201cThat house from Succession was last bought for $86M by a 26-year-old Thiel Fellow\u201d— Justin Potts (@Justin Potts) 1679959848
\u201cThis scene is pure art. Sarah Snook & Matthew Macfadyen\u2019s performances are so beautifully devastating. I'll never get this frame out of my head. #Succession\u201d— Avery Thompson (@Avery Thompson) 1679882453
\u201cWilla said \u201cyeah it\u2019s a lot, but you\u2019d still be rich right?\u2026 right???\u201d #Succession\u201d— Meech (@Meech) 1679879943
\u201cfeeling very normal about the new succession episode !\u201d— shiv roy\u2019s sugar baby \ud83c\udf6d | s4 spoilers (@shiv roy\u2019s sugar baby \ud83c\udf6d | s4 spoilers) 1679882986
\u201cLogan watching Greg\u2019s sex tape on #succession\u201d— BLACK LIVES MATTER (@BLACK LIVES MATTER) 1679881275
\u201clogan when greg asked where his kids are #Succession\u201d— se\u00f1orita awesome (@se\u00f1orita awesome) 1679882010
\u201cKarl and Frank trying to tell Logan a joke #Succession #SuccessionHBO\u201d— Kenny (@Kenny) 1679881623
\u201cWhat Logan Roy actually meant by "you're my best pal."\n#SuccessionHBO #Succession\u201d— loose juice (@loose juice) 1679923860
And here's how we all feel
\u201cIt's called Succession, T. Every week ya gotta tune in and root for your favorite rich kid to take control of Fox News away from their dad. They never pull it off but I keep watching all the fuckin\u2019 same.\u201d— socialist sopranos memes (@socialist sopranos memes) 1679873603
\u201cMe pretending I understand the business conversations of the show #SuccessionHBO #Succession\u201d— Kenny (@Kenny) 1679881820
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.