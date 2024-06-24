50 Cent once sued Taco Bell for $4m over joke that backfired

Rapper 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell over a tongue-in-cheek joke that went wrong.

Back in 2008, the famed fast food chain jokingly challenged 50 (real name Curtis James Jackson III) to change his name to 79 Cent, 89 Cent or 99 Cent. It was part of its promotion called 'Why Pay More?' that saw the US taco joint drastically cut its prices.

However, Taco Bell reportedly did not send the humourous letter to the rapper himself. They instead, sent it to journalists.

50 Cent and his team did not see the funny side and filed a lawsuit against the chain.

"Without seeking or obtaining Jackson's authorisation, defendant Taco Bell made him the star and focus of its nationwide advertising campaign by using his name, persona and trademark to promote Taco Bell's business and products," the lawsuit at the time read, according to The Guardian.

"As Taco Bell intended, many customers believed that 50 Cent had agreed to endorse Taco Bell's products. Indeed, postings on numerous internet 'blogs' castigated 50 Cent for 'selling out' by his apparent endorsement of Taco Bell," it continued.

50 Cent was seeking $4 million (£2 million) in damages from the California-based company.

In response, spokesperson Rob Poetsch said: "We made a good faith, charitable offer to 50 Cent to change his name to either 79, 89 or 99 Cent for one day by rapping his order at a Taco Bell, and we would have been very pleased to make the $10,000 donation to the charity of his choice."

It was later revealed that the rapper had won the lawsuit, but details of the settlement were undisclosed.

"As is often the case in these situations, the parties have agreed not to discuss anything about the settlement except to say both sides are satisfied," 50 Cent's lawyer explained at the time.

