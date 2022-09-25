Earlier this week, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine, 43, found himself at the centre of cheating claims when model Sumner Stroh, 23, detailed an alleged affair.

She also shared a screenshot that showed the singer asking whether he could name his baby after her. It read: "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

Levine has since addressed the rumours with a statement that he "did not have an affair" but "crossed the line".

"I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life," he said.

But now, Adam Devine has entered the chat – and has an important message for everyone.

The Pitch Perfect star took to Instagram with an adorable photo of him and his wife, actress Chloe Bridges.

He penned: "Just want to post this and say that my wife @chloebridges and I are doing great and going strong. I am not Adam Levine. He’s a different guy and a worse singer," before joking: "We are however naming our future baby Sumner."

It comes after Devine received accidental hate, with many people mistaking him for the 'Payphone' singer.

Levine's alleged flirty DMs instantly turned into a meme, with many jumping in on the bandwagon with jokes of their own.

"Adam Levine’s sexual DMs are the Maroon 5 of sexual DMs, if that makes sense," one person said on Twitter.

Another jested: "The best part of the Adam Levine sexts is that u know he was getting all worked up meanwhile this girl was probably eating fettuccine alfredo on the couch and laughing with her friends about it

