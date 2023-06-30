After Colleen Ballinger posted a video in response to the grooming and predatory behaviour allegations made against her, Adam McIntyre one of the first to speak about his experience with Ballinger whilst she was an adult and he was a minor, uploaded his own video.

McIntyre, who is now 22, had raised issues publicly about Ballinger back in 2020.

At the time, the 36-year-old known for YouTube personality 'Miranda Sings', responded to his claims, admitting to sending him a bra when he was just a teenager. During that apology video, she had said: "I don't know what part of my brain was missing at the time. But I am not a monster, I am not a groomer, and I shouldn't kill myself."

At the time, people had largely accepted her apology and many turned on McIntyre as a result.

But this year, McIntyre posted another video, this time over an hour long, documenting his relationship with Ballinger.

In the video, he shared screenshots of a group chat he was in with Ballinger and other fans of her's called "Colleeny's Weenies," where she had asked a teenage McIntyre what his "favourite position" was.

McIntyre's allegations led to others coming out about how Ballinger had made them uncomfortable whilst they were minors.

McIntyre has initially responded to the video on Twitter saying: "As much as Colleen discredited & made fun of me, I'm glad her video did ONE thing, show you all Exactly the type of evil woman she is".

However, McIntyre has now posted a response of his own, with the same title and same 'style'.

At the beginning of his video, McIntyre picks up a ukulele, starts strumming the strings randomly and says: "Hey. It seems this is the only way she'll listen."

"What was not true?" McIntyre asks when she says that the claims going around "aren't quite true."

Later on, he says "we're all ears" when Ballinger claims that people don't care about her side of the story.

He says that Ballinger "harassed" him for "three years in group chats." He also argues that in her 2020 apology video she "edited evidence to make a 17-year-old look bad." As well as saying that she doesn't have any facts to disprove his claims.

When Ballinger tries to explain she was just trying to be "besties with everybody", McIntyre says: "Besties with children? Don't really know if that's helping your case." However he agrees with her when she says her behaviour was "weird": "It was weird," he sings, before bluntly saying, "very, actually."

He also disagrees with Ballinger's claim that she "changed her behaviours and took accountability." He simply asks, "where? Where did you do that?"

"There's making a mistake and then there's what you've done, for years," McIntyre adds.

When Ballinger says that her YouTube persona Miranda Sings has always been PG-13 and that she has "always relied on parents to decide if they're comfortable with their families watching my YouTube videos or coming to my live shows."

"You cater towards children," McIntyre says, "let's not pretend that Miranda Sings has not been a character catered towards children."

In her song, Ballinger minimises an ex-fan named Becky, who came forward saying that when she was about 16 she went to a Miranda Sings show and got called up on stage for the "yoga challenge".

"I am laying down and Colleen is spreading my legs," explains Becky. "She spreads them so far that you can see the spandex I was wearing under my romper."

"I was lying under Colleen and she was smirking down at me while thousands of people were laughing and I was terrified that my body wasn't covered enough by the spandex or the romper. I basically felt naked, so it felt incredibly sexually violating," Becky shares. "For her to use my body as entertainment on stage really set my confidence back quite a lot."

Becky also said that afterwards she felt that many men were staring at her in "a very predatory way."

Colleen then referred to this situation in her song as simply a "fart joke."

McIntyre puts down his ukulele and says: "You didn't make a fart joke. You called a fan, who was a minor, up on stage and spread their legs and made their body a joke, so much so that they felt threatened leaving the venue." He adds, "how dare you diminish what Becky spoke up about."

Many viewers enjoyed McIntyre's response, with one fan commenting "Adam had the chance to do the funniest thing possible and he did."

