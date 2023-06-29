Colleen Ballinger AKA Miranda Sings addresses allegations with bizarre ukulele song

Colleen Ballinger (also known as Miranda Sings) has denied swirling allegations against her by releasing a 10-minute video of her playing the ukulele.

"A lot of people are saying some things about me that aren’t quite true. Doesn’t matter if it’s true, though, just as long as it’s entertaining to you, right?", she sings in the video titled 'Hi.'

Ballinger was accused of forming inappropriate relationships with fans.

"Many years ago, I used to message my fans but not in a creepy way, like a lot of you are trying to suggest. It was more of a loser kind of way, where I was just trying to be besties with everybody", she continued singing.

