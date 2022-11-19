One of the most controversial online figures is reportedly back on Twitter, after Andrew Tate reportedly had his 5-year ban overturned.

Influencer Tate was previously kicked off Twitter in 2017 for comments he made about women which violated its terms of service.

He was also banned from TikTok, Meta, and YouTube earlier this year after they stated he was sharing “hateful” ideas about women and masculinity in viral clips.

However, it looks like he’s one of the names which have been brought back onto the platform this week by Elon Musk, alongside Kathy Griffin, Jordan Peterson, and the Babylon Bee.

Tate’s first tweet back on the platform read: "Mastery is a funny thing. It’s almost as if, on a long enough time scale, losing simply isn’t an option. Such is the way of Wudan."

Since then he’s also posted about "freedom of speech" and saying he’s "waiting for free minds."

The move to bring Tate back onto the platform has sparked a big reaction, here are some of the tweets reacting to the news.





Musk reinstating several accounts comes as he announces Twitter's new 'freedom of speech' policy which he assures people is not "freedom of reach."

"Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted & demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to Twitter. You won’t find the tweet unless you specifically seek it out, which is no different from rest of Internet," he tweeted.

