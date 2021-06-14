AOC had the best slapdown for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s claim that Covid wasn’t natural

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) didn’t hesitate to slap down Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) baseless claims that Covid-19 wasn’t a natural occurrence.

Recently, Greene said that she did not “believe” in the theory of “evolution” further adding that she doesn’t accept this “so-called science" and that she believes in God.

“These viruses were not making people sick until they created them and made them and to weaponize these viruses to be able to attach to our cells and make us sick. This has caused so many people to die all over the world,” she said on Steve Bannon’s podcast.

“This is a bioweapon," she added.

Green also said she doesn’t support so-called “gain-of-function research,” in which a virus is modified in a lab. “I don’t buy it because I don’t believe in evolution. I don’t believe in that type of so-called science. I don’t believe in evolution, I believe in God.”

As a result, Ocasio-Cortez quote tweeted a post from a former Chicago Tribune writer and editor with this caption: “Tell me you’ve never read the Bible without telling me you’ve never read the Bible.”

People in the comments were quick to make remarks of their own.

“Reading and reading comprehension are two separate things,” wrote one commenter.

Others poked fun saying this is in the “first chapter” of the book while also wondering if she’s seen The Prince of Egypt.

Another said that this is the “tweet of the year”.

See more responses below.

Greene is a supporter of conspiracy theories such as QAnon and has made several controversial and often inaccurate statements since her run for office.

Earlier this year, she was also stripped from her committee assignments.