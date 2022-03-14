The Conversation (0)
Discovering that you’re being cheated on can be a horribly scarring event.
As these people found out, possibly the worst way of learning the news is when your significant other accidentally sends you a message meant for their man or woman on the side.
These slip-ups, as The Sun reports, range from the fairly awkward to the unbearably cringe.
The Parent Trap...
Oops...
The ‘I slept with your brother’ escalation comeback
Dad...dy?
If you’re going to cheat...prepare to forfeit the Xbox
Moving to your girlfriend’s best friend is rarely a good idea. What do you think this is, Jeremy Kyle?
Who dis?
When you send your wife the ‘mistress let’s break up’ message. Awkward.
Ahh the bitter song of love.
Oh dear.
