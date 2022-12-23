Obama released his favourite movies of 2022 and one of them raised eyebrows

Former President Barack Obama just released his favourite movies of 2022 list, which includes The Woman King, Decision to Leave, Top Gun: Maverick.

But one film that made the list, titled Emily the Criminal, is raising eyebrows with people on the internet.

The crime-drama thriller sees Emily Benetto (played by Aubrey Plaza), a woman who is in debt and struggling to pay off her student loans, mainly due to her felony conviction, preventing her from getting a well-paid job.

In an attempt to make ends meet, she delivers food for a catering company. Afterwards, a co-worker connects Emily to a "dummy shopper" service that promises to make her a whopping $200 in an hour,

Unfortunately, the service was too good to be true, as it was revealed to be a credit card fraud ring.

One of the organisers named Youcef (Theo Rossi), tells her to buy a flat-screen TV using a fake card and ID.

And the following day, he sent her on a mission to purchase a car on a no-limit credit card which ended badly as the dealer found out about the scam, which turns into a physical altercation.

Some people believe the movie reflects the dicey, financially stretched economy that got worse during Obama's administration.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Emily the Criminal has an anti-labor, union-busting s***head boss who is explicitly modeled after Obama in their mannerisms and speech. Laughing at the idea of him watching that."

"In keeping with tradition, Obama also selects exactly one movie that is about the real material conditions his presidency created (EMILY THE CRIMINAL)," another added.

A third wrote: "Emily The Criminal wouldn't exist without his help creating gig economy, so thanks, Obama?"

Obama also released his favourite books of 2022 list, which include Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson, The School for Good Mothers by Jessamine Chan, and Liberation Day by George Saunders.

The Light We Carry, written by Michelle Obama, also made it to the former prez's favourites list, which he noted that he was "a bit biased on this one."

