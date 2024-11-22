Where does the viral clip of Barron Trump saying 'I like my suitcase' come from?

Barron Trump, the youngest son of President-elect Donald Trump, has gone viral after a clip of him as a child resurfaced.

The 18-year-old New York University student was seen during his father's election campaign towering over his family members at 6 feet 7 inches tall. He is also reported to have advised Trump and had the final say on which podcasts he should appear on to appeal to the youth vote.

Following Trump's win, a snippet from a 2010 interview with Donald and Melania Trump on CNN’s Larry King Live where an excited four-year-old Barron exclaimed “I like my suitcase" (which looks more like a briefcase) in a Slovenian accent, similar to his mother.

In the rare clip, the youngster said "I like my suitcase” then added: “I have to go to school now? Now I’m gonna go?”

Melania tells her son he will go to lunch and then to school. Donald then informs Barron he will be doing "reading, writing and arithmetic".





@lizz2real hes so cute #trending #viral #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #ilikemysootcase #ilikemysuitcase #barrontrump





Melania also spoke of her hands-on parenting style with Barron when King pointed out his accent and she revealed her son speaks three languages.

“He does, he spends most of the time with me,” she said with a laugh, while Trump added: "I think it’s great, anything he does is okay with me."

The video first went viral on X, formerly Twitter and then became a trending sound on TikTok as both Barron's accent and the rarity of him speaking publicly caught the attention of viewers.

A lot of the viral videos using the sound see TikTok users lipsync the audio of Barron talking, or people filming their pets, and currently over 35,200 videos have been made using the sound.

Here are some of the most viral ones from the trend:









@comeslug i cant stop i love this

























@laurenedrexel happy monday 🥲🥲 #school #bedroom #dorm #college #florida #relatable #trend

























@carolinemarsch sorry lol #barontrump #ilikemysuitcase #slay













@schmoyoho play this at the club to confuse people #ilikemysuitcase





Elsewhere, Barron Trump is 6’7 — and social media thinks he could be the next NBA star.

