If the prospect of Donald Trump returning to mainstream politics by securing a second presidential term in the election later this year wasn’t terrifying enough, another member of the dysfunctional Trump family now has a political career.

The Republican’s youngest son Barron - who is set to graduate from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida next Friday - has taken up the role of delegate for the US state at the Republican National Convention.

The big event takes place in July, and will see Donald Trump confirmed as the Republican presidential candidate, and – reportedly – announce his running mate after months of speculation.

In a statement to NBC News, Florida GOP chairman Evan Power said: “We have a great delegation of grassroots leaders, elected officials and even Trump family members.

“Florida is continuing to have a great convention team, but more importantly we are preparing to win Florida and win it big.”

Joining Barron as Florida delegates are Trump’s other sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric, and his daughter Tiffany.

It’s been reported for a while now that Trump’s wife and Barron’s mum Melania has been “protective” of the 18-year-old amid all the attention on his father, with an unnamed New York socialite telling People in March last year that Barron “has always been a first priority” in the former First Lady’s life.

But now Barron has made the decision to enter the intense public arena that is US politics, social media users have been questioning if he is now “fair game” for criticism:

And this is not the only story involving Barron to make headlines in recent days, as his father secured a day off from his hush money criminal trial in New York to attend Barron’s graduation, only to book himself a speaker’s slot at a fundraising dinner in Minnesota.

What a father figure…

