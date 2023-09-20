Bartender admits she judges people who order famous cocktail

A drink of choice can say a lot about a person, and now one TikTok-famous bartender has gone viral after admitting she judges people "a little" who opt for the world-famous Long Island Iced Tea.

In a clip that's racked up over 3.3 million views, TikTok user @soundbowlbae demonstrates how to make the classic cocktail, while making a lighthearted joke about those who order it.

"Let me tell y'all a secret," she said."When you come up to the bar and you order a Long Island, the first thing I'm thinking is, 'Is everything ok? Like, is everything going on alright in your life 'cos why on earth would you want four different liquors in your drink?'.

"You are getting rum, vodka, tequila and gin all mixed in one. That's just insane."

"If you like it, I love it," she continued, before humouring: "Just know that I'm judging you a little bit."





@soundbowlbae Recipe .75 ounces of Vodka,Gin,Rum,Tequila add .5 ounces of Triple Sec and Sour add coke to top. For flavors add puree, stir and top with sprite. #longisland #cocktailreceipe #potionsbyp #bartenderlife





The clip is accompanied by the recipe for Long Island fan which entails: "75 ounces of Vodka, Gin, Rum, Tequila add .5 ounces of Triple Sec and Sour add coke to top. For flavors add puree, stir and top with sprite."

Thousands of fellow TikTokers flocked to the comments with one stunned user writing: "So you mean to tell me a Long Island isn’t made with iced tea?"

"Long island the only way to make sure you got liquor in your drink," another said, to which the creator responded: "You ain’t wrong I’m just talking s*** lol."

"A Long Island is my go to drink because anytime I go into a bar I instantly forget every other drink name," one user wrote.

Another joked: "I live in the UK and this is my favourite cocktail, I never order anything else and I can confirm, I have problems."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.