The people of Twitter witnessed an awkward exchange between Ben Shapiro and his employee Candace Owens on Sunday night.

It began after Owens, 33, quote-tweeted Max Blumenthal, the editor of The Grayzone and active supporter of Palestine in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Owens initially agreed with Blumenthal's idea that the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) was a partisan organization.

"You are about to get into a lot of trouble for stating this," Owens said. Reminds me of when I said something similar about the NAACP and BLM way back when. When you disrupt the trauma economy and call out the not-for-profits that benefit from it, you become their next target."

Trouble did come for Owens, as her boss, Shapiro, 38, called her out for making "the conversation significantly worse" for re-tweeting Blumenthal.

"I think the ADL is a partisan hack organization too. RTing Max Blumenthal, who spends his life covering for Jew-haters and stumping for Israel's destruction, makes the conversations significantly worse. It's garbage," Shapiro wrote.

But Owens felt Shapiro's critique was inappropriate, as the two have a professional relationship offline since Owens is a contributor for Shapiro's news website The Daily Wire.

"I don’t know who Max Blumenthal is, but I do know that you have my number and could have informed me in earnest," Owens told Shapiro.

"Real relationships should trump Twitter theatre. Let’s set a better example going forward."

The conversation publicly ended there.

Owens also sparked controversy this month for modeling Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" t-shirt.

