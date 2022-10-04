Kanye West has been accused of promoting ‘anti-blackness’ after wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

The rapper was showcasing his Yeezy clothing range in the French capital when he wore the controversial top.

He was also pictured with right-wing political commentator Candace Owens. They both wore the shirt, which featured pictures of the pope on the front and text on the back.

The “White Lives Matter” slogan first emerged in 2015 after it was adopted by white supremacists as a backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement.

West wore the garment with a pair of diamond-studded thongs during the runway event which also saw a number of models wear the controversial shirts.

Academic Marc Lamont Hill wrote: “Kanye West decision to wear a ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why…”



Another said: “Kanye west making Black models wear ‘white lives matter’ shirts is a culmination of his anti blackness and his immersion in white supremacy ideologies and methods. Disgusting.”

One more added: “You lot are shocked at Kanye wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt like the man didn’t support Trump…”

The shirts provoked a negative reaction, but it wasn’t the only appearance at Paris Fashion Week that made headlines.

West also made his first ever appearance as a model on the catwalk after appearing incognito at a Balenciaga show, which saw models parade around a runway caked in mud.

