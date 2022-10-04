Kanye West has been accused of promoting ‘anti-blackness’ after wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week.
The rapper was showcasing his Yeezy clothing range in the French capital when he wore the controversial top.
He was also pictured with right-wing political commentator Candace Owens. They both wore the shirt, which featured pictures of the pope on the front and text on the back.
The “White Lives Matter” slogan first emerged in 2015 after it was adopted by white supremacists as a backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement.
\u201c"I am Ye, and everyone here knows that I am the leader" #YZYSZN9\u201d— Photos Of Ye (@Photos Of Ye) 1664820346
West wore the garment with a pair of diamond-studded thongs during the runway event which also saw a number of models wear the controversial shirts.
The images sparked a debate on social media, with users quick to criticise the 45-year-old.
\u201cKanye west making Black models wear \u201c white lives matter\u201d shirts is a culmination of his anti blackness and his immersion in white supremacy ideologies and methods. Disgusting\u201d— \ua9c1\u0f3a\u04c4\u025b\u025b\u0584 \u0236\u0280\u0268\u0262\u0262\u025b\u0280\u0268\u057c\u0262 \u0280\u01df\u0188\u0268\u0586\u0236\u0586 \u028d\u025b\u0262\u0266\u01df\u057c\u0f3b\ua9c2 (@\ua9c1\u0f3a\u04c4\u025b\u025b\u0584 \u0236\u0280\u0268\u0262\u0262\u025b\u0280\u0268\u057c\u0262 \u0280\u01df\u0188\u0268\u0586\u0236\u0586 \u028d\u025b\u0262\u0266\u01df\u057c\u0f3b\ua9c2) 1664820644
\u201cThis is all that needs to be said in regards to Kanye West and his White Lives Matter shirt.\u201d— _Joesy_ \ud83e\uddda\ud83c\udffe\u200d\u2640\ufe0f (@_Joesy_ \ud83e\uddda\ud83c\udffe\u200d\u2640\ufe0f) 1664823456
\u201cJaden smith was at Kanye\u2019s show and dipped when the \u201cwhite lives matter\u201d shirts came out, that\u2019s a true king right there YUP\u201d— Boots (@Boots) 1664828578
\u201cKanye West got Lauryn Hill daughter wearing a 'White Lives Matter' tee collection. Streets is done.\u201d— \ud83d\ude36\ud83d\udcad (@\ud83d\ude36\ud83d\udcad) 1664818548
\u201cKanye: *supports Trump* \n\nKanye stans: don\u2019t worry guys he\u2019s just trolling hard lmao \n\nKanye: *wears white lives matter shirt*\n\nKanye stans: lmao you guys fell for it, classic Kanye troll move \n\nKanye: *beats someone to death in a Wal Mart*\n\nKanye stans: omg guys he was trolling\u201d— autumn (@autumn) 1664817478
\u201cKanye West was on instagram not too long ago talking about the Kardashians we\u2019re corrupting his BLACK children\u2026 just to be wearing a White Lives Matter shirt\u201d— Queen Latifah (@Queen Latifah) 1664819601
\u201cNO KANYE DONT WEAR THE WHITE LIVES MATTER SHIRT AS A \u201cFASHION STATEMENT\u201d KANYE\u201d— A Chair (@A Chair) 1664820004
\u201cYou lot are shocked at Kanye wearing a \u201cWhite Lives Matter\u201d shirt like the man didn\u2019t support Trump\u2026\u201d— Ewan (@Ewan) 1664817562
\u201cKanye West decision to wear a \u201cWhite Lives Matter\u201d shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y\u2019all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why\u2026\u201d— Marc Lamont Hill (@Marc Lamont Hill) 1664826260
\u201cSo many folks are trying to excuse Kanye wearing a white lives matter t-shirt as just a troll move or marketing. Maybe it is. But it\u2019s a dangerously dumb message to send for someone with his massive platform. I been off dude. But y\u2019all go ahead labeling his foolishness as genius.\u201d— Jemele Hill (@Jemele Hill) 1664822476
The shirts provoked a negative reaction, but it wasn’t the only appearance at Paris Fashion Week that made headlines.
West also made his first ever appearance as a model on the catwalk after appearing incognito at a Balenciaga show, which saw models parade around a runway caked in mud.
