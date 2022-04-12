Spring is set to return with the hottest temperatures this year – and while Brits could be in for a barbeque Easter weekend, there's one lunch that has gotten people surprisingly enthusiastic.
That's right. It's officially salad season.
Passionate salad connoisseurs turned to Twitter to share their go-to recipes after a viral tweet asked what people have been "throwing into a bowl lately."
Rachel kickstarted the big debate with a favourite of her own. "My go-to Big Salad this season is: mixed greens, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans, sliced pears, pistachios, pomegranate seeds, a few crushed up parmesan straws, and some green french lentils...with creamy balsamic," she shared.
Ok it is Big Salad Season so here it is, your annual Big Salad Thread. What is your BEST Big Salad recipe? What are you throwing into a bowl lately?— rachel syme (@rachel syme) 1649710580
Here are a few of our favourites, thanks to social media:
this is just a dressing recipe that a family friend gave us once and it SLAPSpic.twitter.com/9EZqiHKbOE— Katie Dietz (@Katie Dietz) 1649715809
In case no one submitted it, sweetgreen\u2019s green goddess ranch is AMAZING. The recipe is online to make at home.— Bk_Murph (@Bk_Murph) 1649715879
can\u2019t stop thinking about herhttps://twitter.com/cryptofeminism/status/1509371117827469319\u00a0\u2026— saliva plath (@saliva plath) 1649722534
Made this one last night and just had a bowl for lunch. I call it a \u201cchopped-ish salad\u201d.https://twitter.com/dsfreem/status/1513347900436230145\u00a0\u2026— Dale Freeman (@Dale Freeman) 1649714766
Italian sub in salad form. Promise there\u2019s lettuce somewhere under there! \n\nhttps://gabriellaquille.com/nancy-silvertons-chopped-salad/#recipe\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/hjc5DkLAEB— Liz Rudloff (@Liz Rudloff) 1649731851
Not in a bowl per day, but I love making salad rolls! I add veggies like carrots, red peppers, cucumbers, rice noodles, mint, basil, or other veggies, and wrap them up in rice paper wrappers! You can also add tofu or shrimp. Serve with a peanut sauce pic.twitter.com/ubqrWfguVq— its_Nicolee (@its_Nicolee) 1649733089
My \u201cbig salad\u201d is the following:\n- I roast broccoli and bok Chou on a sheet pan until crispy, let them cool. -throw them in a bowl with peanuts, French fried onions, and chopped red onions. - mix a dressing of kewpie mayo, soy sauce, sriracha, hoisin, ginger. Hubbys fave dish.pic.twitter.com/UykiZprE8X— Chris Ray (@Chris Ray) 1649729567
Mesclun, rose petals, fennel fronds, mirin saut\u00e9ed shiitake, dried cherries, green onion, radishes, bleu cheese, flank steakpic.twitter.com/4yYfj2ecxQ— disintegratingloop (@disintegratingloop) 1649724191
Beets, Avocado, pistachios, shallot and peaches (and/or strawberry if not in season) over baby greens dressed with a homemade lemon, Dijon, champagne vinaigrette. I call it my party saladpic.twitter.com/StAw55jHOq— lopo (@lopo) 1649722890
Iceberg lettuce (I like the crunch sue me), English cucumbers, tomatoes, walnuts, Craisins, avocado, tortilla strips, beets, kalamatas Vidalia onion dressing. Grilled mushrooms if I have them.— Kim (@Kim) 1649714693
Wild caught pink salmon salad mixed together with lite avo mayo, spicy vinegar, and fresh minced garlic. Topped with \nA handful of spinach,\n1 ripe tomato, \n1/4 red onion, \n1/2 an avocado, \nplenty pickled jalape\u00f1os (chopped). \nSesame seeds & crushed peppercorns to taste.pic.twitter.com/1CXLbIs4lz— Keanna (@Keanna) 1649730168
Brits may also have to crack out the sunscreen while they eat their salads after forecasters have said Easter weekend could bring temperatures of 22C in some parts of the UK.
Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said despite the heat, the North West will also experience some lingering cloud, making eastern areas the best destination for sun-seekers over the weekend.
"If people are travelling for sunshine, then further eastern areas are more likely to see that brighter weather," she said.
"I think in the main for the bank holiday weekend, we'll see temperatures quite widely above average across the UK and hopefully they could be very warm in the South East in particular.
"Warmer than average certainly, but nowhere near heatwave criteria.
"It will definitely be warmer than the week we've just had and last week."
The warmest temperature of the year so far has been 20.8C, meaning the highs predicted for the South East on the weekend would set a new record for 2022.
"We'll see temperatures generally come up through the week. Today (Monday) we're seeing highs of 18, then from Thursday onwards temperatures could reach 20, 21, quite possibly 22," she said.
"Across southern and eastern areas we're more likely to see some sunshine and clearer skies in the afternoon."
Some drizzly rain is expected later in the week across the North West along with the cloud, but it is not likely to cause disruption.
