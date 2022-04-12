Spring is set to return with the hottest temperatures this year – and while Brits could be in for a barbeque Easter weekend, there's one lunch that has gotten people surprisingly enthusiastic.

That's right. It's officially salad season.

Passionate salad connoisseurs turned to Twitter to share their go-to recipes after a viral tweet asked what people have been "throwing into a bowl lately."



Rachel kickstarted the big debate with a favourite of her own. "My go-to Big Salad this season is: mixed greens, crumbled goat cheese, candied pecans, sliced pears, pistachios, pomegranate seeds, a few crushed up parmesan straws, and some green french lentils...with creamy balsamic," she shared.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Here are a few of our favourites, thanks to social media:





















































Brits may also have to crack out the sunscreen while they eat their salads after forecasters have said Easter weekend could bring temperatures of 22C in some parts of the UK.



Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said despite the heat, the North West will also experience some lingering cloud, making eastern areas the best destination for sun-seekers over the weekend.

"If people are travelling for sunshine, then further eastern areas are more likely to see that brighter weather," she said.

"I think in the main for the bank holiday weekend, we'll see temperatures quite widely above average across the UK and hopefully they could be very warm in the South East in particular.

"Warmer than average certainly, but nowhere near heatwave criteria.

"It will definitely be warmer than the week we've just had and last week."

The warmest temperature of the year so far has been 20.8C, meaning the highs predicted for the South East on the weekend would set a new record for 2022.

"We'll see temperatures generally come up through the week. Today (Monday) we're seeing highs of 18, then from Thursday onwards temperatures could reach 20, 21, quite possibly 22," she said.

"Across southern and eastern areas we're more likely to see some sunshine and clearer skies in the afternoon."

Some drizzly rain is expected later in the week across the North West along with the cloud, but it is not likely to cause disruption.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



