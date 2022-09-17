She rose to fame telling a studio audience on Dr Phil to “cash me outside”, now 19-year-old Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli could soon be asking people to catch her at the prestigious Oxford Union – according to reports.

“Catch me ousside, how bow dah” became an internet meme in September 2016, and since then the Florida rapper has made millions of dollars on the adult content site OnlyFans in April last year.

She has also launched a music career, collaborating with the likes of Clean Bandit, Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Dogg.

Entertainment news outlet TMZ claims Bregoli was invited by the president of the Oxford Union, Ahmad Nawaz, who said “it would be an honour to welcome you to continue this fine tradition”.

Apparently, there’s hopes she will speak in November, with the talk available on the Union’s YouTube channel.

If true, Bhad Bhabie will join a list of individuals fortunate enough to address the Oxford Union, including the late Queen Elizabeth II, Sir Ian McKellen, Stephen Fry and Gemma Collins.

It’s possible Bregoli may have been invited to speak following the launch of the $1.7 million ‘Bhad Scholarship’ with US non-profit the Educapital Foundation, which sees 1,000 trade school students given $1,000 scholarships for their education.

50 individuals will receive $10,000 to start their own business after graduation, with 10 selected by Bregoli to receive “full-ride” or all expenses paid support for tuition.

However, the reports haven’t exactly been met with praise online, with some pointing out the musician released a song in 2019 called “Sp*z”, a term considered an “ableist slur" by members of the disabled community:













Indy100 has approached the Oxford Union for comment.

