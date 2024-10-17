Biohacking Bryan Johnson, of KernelCo and Blueprint, is famed for spending $2 million a year to reduce his biological age and has turned to extreme measures to get the job done.



These include injecting his 18-year-old son's blood, having a strict diet and sleep routine - and sending shocks to his penis to achieve longer-lasting erections.

But now, he's turned his attention to 'project baby face' by undergoing a series of treatments to make his face appear younger.

"Facial fat is really important to how someone gauges another person's youthfulness," he explained in a viral YouTube clip. "The problem was, no matter how good my biomarkers were, people would look at my face and say, 'That guy is old.'"

One of the treatments he tried was Sculptra which is said to help boost natural collagen production.

"Instead of putting filler in the face, which just expands in volume, you’re getting actual collagen production," Johnson explained, adding that he got vials every six months.

Johnson also tried a fat transfer therapy called Renuva to restore volume in his face in which he had an "extreme allergic reaction".

"In fact, the first day I did it, I met up with a reporter for Bloomberg, and on my way home, I blew up - I couldn’t even see out of my eyes," Johnson said while sharing a photo of his swollen face. After one Renuva treatment, he understandably called it quits.

Instead, he tried an alternative route of upping his calorie intake, saying his life "substantially improved with a few more calories".

Johnson also tried out under-eye PRF (Platelet-Rich Fibrin) without fillers, while advising people against filler under the eye as he claims could migrate and cause problems.





The comments section of the clip soon sparked a debate, with many supporting his personal mission.

"It's sad that he is doing so much, giving all the info for free, then people literally writing articles about how they dislike him, Rogan saying he looks weird, etc. Bryan is legendary. Thank you Bryan," one fan wrote, while another added: "I don’t get why this dude gets any hate at all. He’s literally living his life as an experiment so that we can live a longer healthier life. Pretty admirable!"

A third wrote: "Starting at 43 and being where you are is amazing. I'm happy you don't let the haters get to you. Hope to get to your level someday."

Meanwhile, others harshly criticised the content creator with one writing "something still ain't right."

"This is proof that even rich people are stupid," another quipped.





