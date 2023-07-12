Bryan Johnson, the tech executive who has spent millions trying to reverse his aging, has said he is no longer getting blood plasma infusions from his teenage son after “no benefits” were detected.

The 45-year-old has received a lot of attention as he documents his attempt to age backward, known as Project Blueprint. A video of Johnson receiving a blood infusion from his 17-year-old son, Talmage, went viral on social media as people tried to wrap their heads around Johnson’s project.

Johnson tweeted saying he was “discontinuing” the “young plasma exchanges” after “no benefits detected.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Does not in my case stack benefit on top of my existing interventions,” he wrote. “Alternative methods of plasma exchange or young plasma fractions hold promise.”

Johnson also gave some of his plasma to his father Richard, who is in his 70s, and that those results are “still pending”.

For a while the claim that plasma from younger bodies can benefit older people’s health has floated around. Studies have previously been studies carried out on mice, however experts say the results are inconclusive. The FDA does not recommend the blood infusions Bryan has done.

Many on social media have joked about Johnson’s $2 million a year regimen:

His routine consists of daily exercise, eating strictly between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 a.m and consuming exactly 1,977 calories a day. He claims his routine has given him the heart of a 37-year-old, the skin of a 28-year-old and the lung capacity and fitness of an 18-year-old.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.