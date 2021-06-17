Breaking up with someone is never easy, but there are ways of delivering the message tactfully.

Those methods were clearly lost on one man whose lengthy rejection message has sent shockwaves across social media.

A TikTok user called Michelle, who was the recipient of the text, decided to share it online with the caption: “Very confused at the moment.”

It’s not hard to see why, as the note begins like a love letter before ending with an abrupt and painful twist.

It reads: “I fell in love with you. I don’t know how to explain it but I did and I just think you are an amazing person with a great personality and I just love your laugh. It’s so adorable and cute.”

The man’s gushing ode continues: “I love your brown eyes. In the sun they get a little lighter and they sparkle a little bit.

“You have the cutest nose. And my most favourite thing about you is your personality. I memorised your Starbucks order and your Chipotle order.

“You’re 5’7 1/4. You say pickle juice when you’re thinking about your best friend. And you love to annoy me but secretly I love it.”

Then, just when you think he might be about to pop the question or ask her to move in with him, he throws a jaw-dropping curve-ball...

“But I can’t date you,” he ends the message. “You’re not my type.”

Michelle’s post has racked up more than 128,000 views on TikTok and more than 39,000 thousand likes on Twitter after doing the rounds across the internet.

Viewers have shared their horror and bewilderment at the man’s tactics, with a number accusing him of “gaslighting”.

Here’s a glimpse at people’s response:

Michelle didn’t provide many details on their relationship or whether they had been on multiple dates or just one.

However, asked if she had since blocked the man, the answer was obvious: “Yes I did.”

And if we were him, we’d definitely keep a low profile for a while...