Lancashire County Council was left red-faced after it misspelt the word “grammar” on a school’s new bus sign and it was spotted by the headmaster.

The ironic mistake was made by the council who had installed a new bus stop sign for Lancaster Royal Grammar School, but had spelt grammar with an “e”.

The sign reading “Royal Grammer School” was seen by the school’s headmaster, Chris Pyle, who took a photo of it and posted it on Twitter.

He captioned the post, “Umm…” and was quickly inundated with responses from amused viewers who couldn't get enough of the irony.

“That's so funny! The irony!” said one Twitter user.

Someone else joked: “I’ll pop over with my Sharpie!”

An embarrassed Lancashire County Council responded to the tweet apologising for the “schoolboy error”.

They wrote: “Thanks for bringing this to our attention. This schoolboy error does certainly not meet Lancaster Grammar's exceptionally high standards.

“We will correct this mistake and replace the bus stop plates over the coming days.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The official Twitter account for the school got involved in the action, tweeting: “@LancashireCC please write out Royal Grammar School 50 times!”

Pyle told the BBC: "We are enjoying the irony but will keep on trying to teach the world how to spell 'grammar' correctly."

He continued: "The new sign has definitely brought some laughter. Teachers are used to correcting spelling mistakes, and both pupils and teachers have enjoyed seeing this real world example on our doorstep."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.