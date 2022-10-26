A busker has sparked debate after refusing to move their speaker and equipment out of the way for a wheelchair.

Busker Mia Kirkland went viral on TikTok after posting the stand-off between herself and a man who was pushing his wife in a wheelchair.

In the clip, a man was pushing his wife and as he got close to Kirkland, said, “Can you move your stuff please?”, referencing the equipment Kirkland had set up on the pavement where she was performing.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Kirkland replied, “but you have all that space” and pointed to the pedestrian walkway in front of her.

The man pointedly responded saying, “that’s the road” before Kirkland explained that during the day, the road is pedestrianised and vehicles aren’t allowed to drive on it.

He then claimed that the road is “uncomfortable” for his wife, before eventually giving up and going onto the road and demanding to see Kirkland’s busking licence, which she assured him she doesn’t need.

@itsmiakirkland I’m waiting for the comments who say I’m in the wrong… 😂#miakirkland #foryou #york #busking #busker

While Kirkland attempted to laugh off the encounter, she admitted she was shaken by the confrontation.

The clip has been viewed more than 1.5 million times and although comments have since been locked, Tyla reports Kirkland received praise for standing up for herself, though some did also feel she was in the wrong.

One person wrote: “Are they serious?! The way you always keep your cool and handle things so professionally when people give you grief.”

Another wrote: “He's the type of guy that complains to Tesco about the rain.”

But, someone else said: “Sorry you’re wrong here.”

“Not taking sides but it's difficult negotiating wheelchairs on footpaths, roads etc. He maybe had a bad day,” another TikToker wrote.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.