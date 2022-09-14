A New Zealand butcher is selling limited-edition King Charles III sausages in honour of his ascension to the throne and his meaty fingers.

Called Avon's Butchery, located in Auckland, the shop took to social media saying it would be stocking the bangers named "King Charles sausage fingers" for a certain amount of time.

King Charles officially ascended to the throne following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last Thursday, aged 96.

And following the recent photos that were shared online of the King's ample hands, Avon's Butchery seemingly felt inspired and made a lighthearted, fun reference to their newest sausage line.

On Wednesday (14 September), the butchers took to their Instagram Story to post a picture of King Charles III announcing the new range.

But, they humorously removed his fingers from the image and replaced them with the sausages.

"I'm going to hell," the caption read.

The proceeding image then shows the "King Charles III sausage fingers," which were displayed on the shop front, with the caption: "Limited stocks."

English doctor Gareth Nye told the Daily Star that many health conditions could be the cause of the swelling, water retention, or older age.

"Oedema is a condition where the body starts to retain fluids in the limbs, normally the legs and ankles but also in the fingers, which causes them to swell,' Nye told the outlet.

Nye also noted that another reason for King Charles' condition could be arthritis.

"Fingers usually become stiff, painful, and swollen, and although medication can help with the pain, the swelling can remain."

Swollen fingers can also be caused by diet could be as a high sodium diet or medications for high blood pressure.

