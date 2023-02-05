21 memes about the 'Chinese spy balloon' being shot down

The United States military has shot down the so-called 'Chinese spy balloon' along the coast of North and South Carolina and people are having a field day.

Security concerns had been raised over the balloon after it was spotted over the skies of Montana earlier this week. US officials reportedly told the Associated Press that president Joe Biden had given the order to have it taken down in the safest way possible without harming any members of the public.

US officials reportedly want to recover remnants of the balloon from the ocean.

In a statement the Federal Aviation Administration: "The FAA has paused departures to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach International (MYR) and Charleston International (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort."

Despite this being a serious matter you can always rely on the internet to make a joke out of anything and this has inevitably caused a flurry of memes.

















































































Even Donald Trump couldn't resist getting involved and appeared to be taking credit for shooting the balloon down.

Remarkably the York County Sheriff's Office had to tell people not to try and shoot the balloon down with their pistols or rifles.





What a time to be alive.

