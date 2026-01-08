People think Trump's defence of ICE agent fatal shooting is 'Orwellian'

People have condemned Donald Trump ’s defence of the shooting of a US citizen by an ICE agent as Orwellian.

Widespread outrage erupted on Wednesday (7 January) after news emerged that 37-year-old US citizen Renee Nicole Good had been shot dead by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis through a car window.

While footage of the incident has circulated online, the narrative around what sparked the incident has varied widely, with the Trump administration defending the fatal shooting as having been in “self-defence”.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, US president Trump attempted to defend the shooting.

He claimed: “The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self defence.”

Trump claimed that “it is hard to believe he (shooter ICE agent) is alive”, despite footage after the shooting appearing to show the agent walking towards the car with the victim inside, giving orders to other agents and appearing to flee the scene in a vehicle.

In response to Trump’s tweet, many have been sharing the famous George Orwell quote from his dystopian novel “1984”.

The Democrats posted: “‘The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.’ —George Orwell, 1984.”

Another shared a clip of Homeland Secretary Kristi Noem trying to defend the shooting with the same notable quote.

Someone else wrote: “I preferred 1984 when it was a work of fiction.”

Another wrote: “‘Orwellian’ is too weak a word.”

Former Republican Congressman Justin Amash, also shared it, writing: “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

Someone else wrote: “We’re now fully at the ‘don’t believe your own eyes’ phase of Trump’s Orwellian hellscape.”

