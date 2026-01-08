Fallout 3 remaster and New Vegas remake details 'revealed' by insiders

Two separate gaming insiders have shared promising updates about the Fallout 3 remaster and the potential for a Fallout New Vegas one too.

A remaster of Fallout 3 was mentioned in leaked court documents from Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda, which was finalised in 2021, and revealed a number of new titles and existing ones that were planned to be remastered or remade at the time, including The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered which shadow dropped in April 2025.

And now there are claims a Fallout New Vegas remaster could be on the way too with Season 2 of the hit Prime Video TV show primarily being set in New Vegas.

Starting with the Fallout 3 remaster, renowned insider NateTheHate has previously made a number of claims about a potential release date and reiterated it's a "planned release" on X / Twitter.

Responding to a post, he said: "Fallout 3 Remaster is a planned release, yes. I'm not certain of a reveal window for it, however."

This was reposted into the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and fans have been sharing their hopes for it.

One said: "My hope is that Bethesda announces it at the [expected] Xbox Direct Showcase later this month and it drops right around the time that Fallout Season 2 ends. My expectation is that it won't be announced until next year and probably releases in 2028."

"I hope they do a better job performance wise than Oblivion," a second added.

And a third commented: "I will be there no matter what."

And the Fallout claims don't stop there.

Jez Corden, an Xbox and Microsoft insider who's the editor at Windows Central, reiterated NateTheHate's claims about Fallout 3 and added there are plans for a Fallout New Vegas remaster too.

"We are eventually getting a Fallout 3 remake in the vein of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, as well as Fallout New Vegas on top," he said.

However Corden claimed neither of these are tied to the countdown on the Fallout TV show's Amazon Prime website.

This was also posted into the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit and gamers have been sharing their thoughts.

One said: "It's literally counting down to the release of the final episode lol."

"New Vegas with Fallout 4 gunplay and Oblivion Remastered level graphics would be a near perfect game for me," a second commented.

And a third added: "This is pretty common sense. All the reports were that the Oblivion remake sold well above expectations so much so that it shocked a bunch of Xbox and Bethesda executives."

Remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas have not been officially confirmed.

