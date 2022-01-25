Chipotle employee reveals how their famous guacamole is easily made

Ever wondered how Chipotle's guacamole is made?

Well, thanks to one employee from the Mexican restaurant chain, now you don't have to after they created a series of TikToks on how the avocadoes are made into the delicious final product.

TikToker who goes by the anonymous alias "The Chipotle Guy" (@thechipotleguy) who claims to work at the establishment takes viewers through the process and explains exactly why this particular topping is so pricey.

To begin with, the TikToker begins by cutting up some red onions (with a few knife tricks for entertainment purposes).

In a follow-up video, he then has a huge bowl filled with dozens of avocados which he salts and begins to satisfyingly smash into the guacamole texture we're all familiar with.

But he's wasn't quite finished there, and needed some extra ingredients to create the recognisable Chipotle flavour. A "precut mix" of onions, cilantro, jalapeños and citrus juices are added to the bowel before getting thoroughly mixed in.

JA-LAY-PEE-OHS.









“Then it gets panned-out, sealed, and put into a fridge to use throughout the day," the TikToker explained in overlay text.

Typically, a restaurant would do "about 4-6 of these a day," according to The Chipotle Guy.

For the third video, he explained: "Each panned Guac gets sealed air tight with a saran wrap," and then "gets lidded, labelled and stored for later use."

Since posting his three-part guacamole series, the TikToker has received over 6m views altogether as people are fascinated at the behind-the-scenes look at Chipotle.

The videos were flooded with comments noting how pricey the guacamole is.

One person said: "That’ll be $800," which gained over 11,000 likes.

"It's still not worth $3 for a dollop," another person wrote.

Someone else asked: "Why so expensive tho?"

"Now I see why I only get a tsp of guac for $3," a fourth person added.

Meanwhile, in a video that has since been removed, he also revealed the reason why guacamole is so expensive, according to Daily Dot and The New York Post.

"Our avocados are high quality and we only use hand-cut ingredients. Many restaurants don’t use avocados for their guac," the TikToker explained.

Due to the rising costs of the fruit, some restaurants substitute the avocado for a cheaper squash substitute, Today reported.

