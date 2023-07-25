Chipotle restaurant hit with bad reviews after claims employee seduced women's husbands

A Florida branch of the Chipotle restaurant chain has been hit with a wave of negative reviews after claims an employee seduced multiple women’s husbands.

An employee appearing to go by the name Lucy has apparently caused a stir after being named in several negative Yelp reviews of a Fort Myers, Florida, Chipotle restaurant.

The reviewers all claim that Lucy has a tendency to seduce husbands and sleep with them and the scathing reviews were shared online.

Twitter user @fiveeightshorty shared a screenshot of the Yelp reviews, writing: “Apparently there's some controversy at my local Chipotle.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Three separate one-star reviews posted one month ago all mentioned the employee Lucy by name and insinuated she sleeps with married customers.

One of the reviews read: “Stay far away. Lucy the GM or whatever position she is in-- she likes to sleep with married men AKA her customers.”

Another reviewer also added, “The guac sucks too!!”, at the end of their review about Lucy’s alleged activities.

The tweet has been viewed almost 12 million times and led to a whole host of jokes.

One person wrote: “Let her cook!!”

Another said: “Sounds like Lucy is great with customer service to me.”

“Sounds like Lucy's guac brings all the boys to the Chipotle,” someone else wrote.

Since the review went viral, the Yelp page has been flooded with some hilarious (likely fake) five-star reviews.

One review said: “Lucy went above and beyond when handling my burrito. Will be visiting this location much more frequently.”

indy100 has contacted Chipotle for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.