Couple condemned for having ‘pop-up wedding’ without even telling the venue

If you were a couple organising a wedding, one of the very first things you’d do would be booking a venue, right?

Organising a place for you and your guests to enjoy the day is pretty essential, but one pair of newlyweds have been condemned for having their ‘pop-up wedding’ day without even telling the venue beforehand.

A coffee shop has criticised one couple who turned up unannounced with their wedding party without letting the owners know they’d be there.

The shop in Indianapolis was inundated with unexpected guests, which stopped the people on shift from serving customers in the shop.

Footage of the chaotic day was posted online and the Mansion Society Cafe also hit out at the couple on social media.

Not only did the couple turn up without telling the venue, but they then proceeded to actually read their vows right there and then as people watched on confused.

The coffee shop wrote online: "They were asking us to take coats, purses and watch personal items as if they had rented us out for a personal event.”

The venue does rent out the space for private events, but the wedding party had failed to even notify the venue that they’d be turning up.

"We figured they were waiting for their entire group before getting up to order,” the post continued. "The bride walked in and the ceremony immediately began. We were taking orders, slinging drinks, and we couldn’t stop a wedding ceremony mid-way."

The venue later explained that they do rent out the space for private events at the cost of $500. However, the bride of the event allegedly offered to donate $200 for the trouble they caused.

“We will wait for a payment from the bride to hopefully leave this in the past, an invoice has been sent," the coffee owners said online.

"(Although we’re not expecting any sort of compensation from them, they don’t see themselves in the wrong in this situation)."

