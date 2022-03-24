A TikToker has sparked debate after telling of how she was on a date with a man who took two work calls at the dinner table.

Kelcey Bligh (@kelceybligh) uploaded a clip where her date can be heard speaking on the phone while she sits in front of him.

She uploaded the video along with the on-screen text: “On a first date and this man had the audacity to take not only one but TWO business calls…”

Since uploading the video, it has received 24,000 views, 600 likes, and 130 comments.

People debated whether or not the man was in the wrong in the comments section.

Some felt he was trying to “show off”, while another simply commented “insufferable”.

One viewer wrote: “He can’t take a phone call but you can sit there and record him. Makes sense.”

But Kelcey responded and clarified: “For the record I also had time to go to the bathroom, say hi to some friends I ran into and come back with him still on the phone.”

Another said: “Idk.. at least he made time for the date. If it’s a legit call shouldn’t be a big deal. Should have left the table though. Phones and dates don’t go.”

