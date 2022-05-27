Euphoria star and musician Dominic Fike said that he fantasised about a "hot" Amber Heard beating him up.

While Fike, 26, was performing for students at Northwestern University on Saturday, he made the sentiments about the Aquaman actress.

"Yo, I'm just gonna come straight out and say it. I'm gonna say it. I'm gonna be real with y'all. I think Amber Heard is hot, dude," he said.

"I don't know. I know it's not the popular opinion, and I know it's not the focus at the moment, dude, but I've been having these visions of her."

The rap-rock artist and actor who was pacing across the stage as he revealed his fantasy clarified that Heard was "beating me up" in his visions.

"I think it's hot," he added.

Once the footage went viral on Twitter, people believed that Fike's social media users wrote that Fike's "career is over" and that the statement was "weird."

One wrote: "Making light and romanticizing domestic violence is so weird."

"Alexa play 'Cancel Me' by Dominic Fike," another added, referencing his 2019 song.

A third added: "That s**t is NOT HOT. That s**t is beyond SICK AND WEIRD."

Someone else simply wrote:" WTF, the thought alone is messed up; imagine saying it outloud…"

Fike's controversial comments, which he didn't seemingly make until his Saturday show, occurred amid Heard's defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued Heard for $50m in damages for his career and mental health following the 2018 Washington Post op-ed she penned that said she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard, who didn't name Depp in the op-ed, countersued for $100m.

Depp has denied her claims of abuse.

The former couple were married from 2015 to 2017, and their case, which began in April, is expected to come to an end this Friday.

