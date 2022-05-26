The nation's beloved bear has turned into a disturbing blood-quenching maniac. That's right, Winnie the Pooh is making a return – in the horror genre.

Directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey shows a jolly honey-eating bear gone bad. Pooh is no longer a bear; instead, he is a man in a distorted Winnie mask.



Jagged Edge Productions have teased fans with a string of photos from the movie. One shows Winnie behind the wheel of a car. Another shows a character, assumingly Winnie, with a sledgehammer and a woman lying on the floor.

A third shows a woman glaring at "get out" smeared across the window (assumingly in blood).

The film has left a lot to the imagination and is yet to release a trailer. Though the production's official Twitter account revealed it will be released later this year.

Blood and Honey is said to star Maria Taylor as Maria, Danielle Ronald as Zoe, May Kelly as Tina, Natasha Tosini as Lara, Amber Doig-Thorne as Alice and Chris Cordell as Piglet to name a few.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The good bear gone bad isn't to be confused with Disney's licensed character.

On 1st January, Winnie the Pooh (except Tigger) entered the public domain, which means anyone could put their spin on the classic character.

Jennifer Jenkins, director of the Center for the Study of the Public Domain at Duke University, told The Washington Post a writer or artist, for instance, "can put original iterations of Pooh into any of your creative work." This includes films, musicals and plays.

Jenkins noted that Disney holds trademark rights on other Winnie the Pooh products such as teddies and pyjamas.

Stay tuned for an official trailer and release date.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

