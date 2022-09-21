New York attorney general Letitia James has taken another step against former President Donald Trump - by filing a lawsuit against him, his organisation, and his three children for allegedly committing business fraud.

On Wednesday (21 September), James brought the civil suit against the Trumps and the Trump Organization after a two-year-long investigation into the values of Trump properties in New York.

The attorney general accused the former commander-in-chief and his business of committing fraud by "grossly inflating" the cost of properties, lying to lenders and insurances for over a decade.

"For too long, powerful, wealthy people in this country have operated as if the rules do not apply to them. Donald Trump stands out as among the most egregious examples of this misconduct," James said in a statement.

"With the help of his children and senior executives at the Trump Organization, Donald Trump falsely inflated his net worth by billions of dollars to unjustly enrich himself and cheat the system.

Following Michael Cohen - Trump's former lawyer - testifying under oath that the former president had inflated assets in his 2019 financial statements, James then opened up a civil investigation into the Trump Organization's finances.

The lawsuit seeks a $250m judgement and removal of Trump and his children from their positions in the Trump Organization, and wants to ban them from future leadership roles in New York.

Once this news hit the social media streets, people couldn't help but poke fun, mock and critique Trump and the potential fall of his Trump empire.

One person created a scenario of Trump melting down over the news, illustrating the moment with an edited video of him angered with journalist Leslie Stahl



Another imagined the conversation James had with Trump, which included a clip of a detective telling someone they "f***** up"

Actress Patricia Arquette joked about Melania Trump's "divorce countdown," which is underway if the Trump money is in danger

Someone else suggested that James is now living rent-free in Trump's head

One woman wondered when Trump will start saying he doesn't know anything about his own organization

Another woman shared a clip of a cat angrily typing on Macbook, comparing it to Trump's team furiously sending messages in an attempt to get help for the legal costs

Someone else said Trump always spoke about New York's growing crime rate, and now he's a part of it

Committing fraud might not be so easy for future leaders anymore after the lawsuit

A fellow imagined conversation between James and Trump in which he calls people mean for calling him out

All the Trumps pointing the finger at each other to take the blame for the lawsuit, except Eric

Some just won't be entirely happy until Trump is locked up in jail



Trump's walls at Mar-a-Lago looking like the blood-filled scene in the film Carrie - but make it ketchup

James' lawsuit further noted that there were more than 200 false and misleading asset evaluations in 11 of Trump's yearly financial statements.

