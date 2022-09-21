New York attorney general Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump, his three children, and his organization on Wednesday for committing business fraud.
The civil suit was brought on the Trumps and the Trump Organization after a two-year-long investigation into the property values of Trump properties in New York.
James is accusing Trump and his business of committing fraud by 'grossly inflating' the value of properties, lying to lenders and insurances for more than a decade.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
The lawsuit seeks to remove Trump and his children from their roles in the Trump Organization and bar them from future leadership roles in New York.
Here's how the lawsuit came to be and what it means for Trump, his family, and his business.
What the lawsuit is
After Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, testified under oath that Trump had inflated assets in financial statements in 2019, James opened up a civil investigation into the Trump Organization finances.
The civil suit comes as the Manhattan district attorney is also conducting a criminal suit.
“For too long, powerful, wealthy people in this country have operated as if the rules do not apply to them. Donald Trump stands out as among the most egregious examples of this misconduct,” said Attorney General James said in a statement.
\u201cJUST IN: New York AG Letitia James has filed a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and others, according to court records.\u201d— Ana Cabrera (@Ana Cabrera) 1663774089
What the lawsuit alleges
After three years of investigation through subpoenas and testimony, James' office is alleging that Trump, his children, Ivanka, Eric, Donald Jr., as well as senior management committed fraud to benefit themselves and the company financially.
Trump allegedly 'grossly inflated' property values
James says Trump and his organization 'grossly inflated' the value of several properties by billions of dollars by ignoring the advice of outside appraisers.
The New York Attorney General cited 40 Wall Street an as example. The building was initial appraised at $200 million but in Trump's annual financial statements he valued it over $500 million.
According to the lawsuit, there were more than 200 false and misleading asset evaluations in 11 of Trump’s annual financial statements.
\u201cOne example: Trump falsely claimed his own triplex apartment in Trump tower was worth $327m, three times what it was actually worth. "To this date no apartment in New York City has ever sold for close to that amount." He claimed apartment was 30k square feet - it was actually 11k\u201d— Erin Durkin (@Erin Durkin) 1663775445
Trump allegedly provided fraudulent financial statements to 'obtain beneficial financial terms'
James also alleges that the Trump organization gave bank lenders and insurances falsified statements to obtain lower interest rates and premiums.
As a result, Trump benefitted financially.
\u201cNY AG Letitia James announces a lawsuit against Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Don Jr, Ivanka, & others: "Trump & the Trump Organization repeatedly & persistently manipulated the value of assets to induce banks to lend money to the [them] on more favorable terms... to pay lower taxes"\u201d— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1663775414
What the lawsuit means for Trump's business
James is seeking three things from the lawsuit.
1. To 'permanently' ban Trump and his three children from "serving as an officer or director in any New York corporation or similar business entity registered and/or licensed in New York state".
2. To bar Trump and his organization from acquiring any New York real estate for five years.
3. Force Trump and his business to give New York $250 million, the estimated amount that Trump obtained through the alleged fraudulent practices.
\u201cWHAT AG JAMES SEEKS:\n\n-- Cancelation of Trump's business certificates, in move known as NY's "corporate death penalty."\n-- A permanent ban on Trump and his kids serving on any corporate board.\n-- A 5-yr ban on Trump buying commercial real estate in NY.\n-- $250 mil in restitution.\u201d— Steven Portnoy (@Steven Portnoy) 1663775850
James' office also referred their findings to federal prosecutors in Manhattan in case they wanted to seek criminal charges.
How Trump has responded
Notoriously, Trump has been not compliant in the civil case.
The former president accused James of investigating the Trump Organization for political purposes only. In December of last year, Trump filed a lawsuit against James for violating his civil rights.
The lawsuit was dismissed by the US District Court in May. Trump appealed.
\u201cThis is all about politics. Weaponizing her office to go after her political opponents!\u201d— Donald Trump Jr. (@Donald Trump Jr.) 1663777733
Earlier this year, during the civil suit investigation, Trump notoriously pled the 5th Amendment during his testimony.
Alina Habba, Trump's lawyer called the lawsuit “an abuse of authority” and said “we look forward to defending our client against each and every one of the attorney general’s meritless claims" according to the New York Times.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.