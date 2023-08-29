Did Donald Trump release a rap song about being arrested?

A rap song "by Donald Trump" is making waves across social media following his arrest in Georgia last Thursday (24 August).

The former president was arrested on 13 counts but adamantly denies any wrongdoing.

Now, a song titled 'First Day Out' by 'Trump The Don' has racked up millions of views in a matter of days. The lyrics rap: "These DA's acting silly, my mugshot is worth a billi, sold some merch and made a milli" and "Call me racist? But these rappers riding with me, they my soldiers, MAGA, MAGA, MAGA."

The track has reached almost three million views, with many being fans of the beat.

One wrote: "I respect the flow! What’s a link to your real music?"

Another added, "Bro this goes hard," while a third tweeted: "That’s a pretty catchy tune."

"I stay out of politics but I’m not gone lie! Trump got bars," another penned.

Unsurprisingly, the song is not from Trump himself. It was created by Hi-Rez The Rapper, who said he made the AI song "an absolute joke in 30 minutes."

"A song I made as an absolute joke in 30 minutes now has millions of views, streams, and thousands of sales," he wrote.

"We're bringing people together through comedy, music, culture, & politics. They want us divided and living in fear! We're taking back Hollywood, entertainment & the culture."

In a follow up tweet, he wrote: "Btw, I will be releasing my real music in coming weeks hahaha I am just having too much fun with this sh**. Don't care who unfollows or hates it tbh I am having a blast lol!"

