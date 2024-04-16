Dressing room 'peek hole' sparks debate on TikTok

A clothes shop has sparked a debate on TikTok for having a peek hole in female dressing rooms.

A visibly stunned woman (@snorkellingmeatball) turned to the platform with her discovery that showed a small hole carved in the changing rooms reading: "Want us to take a peek?"

The clip has since racked up almost two million views and thousands more comments.

Many viewers believed it to be inappropriate, with one writing: "'Want us to take a peek?' is crazy. like, it feels like a threat."

Another said it was their "worst nightmare."

A third added: "What in the red light district?"

However, it didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to chime in with explanations that were much reasonable.

"They have had these change rooms for a while, they brought them in when they started offering bra fitting, so they could view the fit without getting in," one person explained, with another suggesting: "I think it means to ask someone if the outfit looks good once you already dressed without having to come out."





@snorkelingmeatball WHAT IS THIS @COTTON ON

One person thought it was a great idea, writing: "It’s good if you’re shopping with a friend and don’t wanna open the whole door and it locks from the inside."

Meanwhile, one boyfriend "who waits outside of a changing room for hours" claimed, "it’s for people who want to know what you think of the clothing."

It could be worse...

Take Paula, who came across a pair of used boxers on a rack in a clothing shop.

"I was really open-minded when I went because you truly never know what you’re going to find. I was in the short[s] section, going through the hangers, sliding them along and I came across a pair of shorts," she told Need to Know.

"I immediately knew these didn’t belong there but I had to double-check."

Paula then took it upon herself to get rid of the dirty pair.





