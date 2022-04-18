When it comes to complaining, it can sometimes feel as though you’re shouting into a void. Will the issue you’ve flagged lead to any meaningful change, and has anyone even read it?

One Dublin resident can certainly say they've made their point after accounting for 90 per cent of all complaints relating to noise from aircraft taking off and landing at Dublin Airport last year.

The serial complainer, who reportedly lives in the Ongar area of Dublin, filed 12,272 complaints with the airport last year according to the Irish Independent.

The huge volume of complaints averages out at 34 cases a day.

The same individual filed 6,227 complaints in 2020, but this almost doubled in 2021. This is despite the fact there has only been a 10 per cent increase in aircraft movements at the airport as the sector continued to be affected by the pandemic.

Before 2019 the airport was receiving around 1,500 noise complaints a year, but last year it was 13,569.

If the complaints from the serial moaner were discounted, there would have been just 1,296 complaints.

DAA declined to comment on the number of complaints from the individual but told the paper that the airport is committed to working with the communities surrounding the airport on issues such as aircraft noise.

The authority said it responds to each complaint, and added that they have introduced an online system called Webtrak for people to get more information on flight paths and noise levels. This system also allows members of the public to file noise complaints.

