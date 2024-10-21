Paraglider spots dog at the top of 455ft Great Pyramid of Giza in Egypt

A paraglider was left stunned after gliding over Egypt's Great Pyramid of Giza and spotting a barking dog on top of the 455ft tomb.

Alex Lang was paragliding the monument on 14 October when he saw movement coming from the oldest of the Seven Wonders of the World.

Taking a closer look, the footage shows a dog wandering the site. At one point in the viral clip, the dog appears to take a look over the edge to scope out its surroundings.

While it's unclear how the dog got there, the tourist suggested it had made the hefty journey to bark at the birds above the pyramid.

The footage was soon shared on social media where it was inundated with comments from bemused viewers.

"None of his friends are gonna believe him," one person wrote, while another joked: "Not a dog. That is the Egyptian God Anubis. He is considered the guide of the dead in the afterlife and the protector of the tombs. That's why it is over the pyramid."

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "He is more curious than humans in research of the Pyramid."





In a follow-up clip shared by adventure athlete Marshall Mosher, he explained: "During the annual @skyone.egy paramotor event over the pyramids, we spotted a dog who had climbed all the way to the top of the Great Pyramid of Khafre! After going back up to look for it, we got another sighting of it running back down. He apparently lives up there :) Come fly with us next year to see if we can spot him again! "

